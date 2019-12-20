This Ski Movie Took 10 Years to Film

Buckle in, folks. We haven’t seen this much blatant disregard for human life set to mid-2000’s pop-punk since “Ski Movie 3.”

“MONTANA NOSEBLEED: Ten Years of Hucks and Heartbreaks” has been a decade in the making and highlights the rollercoaster ride of being a “ski actor” in the current state of the ski industry. The Bridger Brigade is pitching themselves off everything in sight—as long as it’s over 40 feet tall. This film is probably the most fun you can have while not skiing, but maybe don’t try it at home.

MONTANA NOSEBLEED: Ten Years of Hucks and Heartbreaks from Bridger Brigade on Vimeo.