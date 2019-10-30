This is the Only Thing You Should Put in Your Flask

By John Clary Davies

This story originally appeared in the October 2019 (48.1) issue of POWDER.

On the best day of my life, I sat in a nondescript Italian cafe in the Dolomites. We were a boisterous international group eating a big lunch after skiing a rather harrowing couloir that had an arch in the middle of it. At one point, one of the skiers kicked off a little avalanche.

So needless to say, we were drinking during that lunch. At first beer, but then the bartender, an older mustachioed guy with a felt hat, brought over three corked glass bottles of digestifs he made himself. Each had some kind of herb infusing inside. My favorite was made with some measure of local pine.

It was the best thing I’ve ever tasted.

I spent years searching for this liquid, or something similar—my White Whale. The perfect ski-time sipper. Finally, I found the best approximation.

Now, before we venture any further into this scholarly discussion, let’s establish a few truths.

1. I’m not here to get you drunk. Whiskey is for getting drunk. I’m not some scallywag. I don’t want to be all blasted while I ski. I also don’t want Whiskey Face every time I take a pull of some rando’s shitty bourbon in the parking lot. I’m too old for that.

2. Bourbon is fantastic. I very often drink bourbon. I like the way it tastes. I like the way it feels. It’s American—one of our top three inventions along with the light bulb and the breakfast burrito. It’s what our mothers and fathers and their mothers and fathers drank. Like Shane McConkey’s spirit and a stiff-ass four buckle race boot, bourbon is here to stay.

3. I will not entertain the drink that shall not be named which starts with an “F” and ends with a “Ball” (but actually ends with you feeling like someone else threw up down your throat)—the one that has taken over ski town fun times like the undead in a low-budget zombie movie, or at least like bath salts in Florida. This Beelzebub of booze does not warrant any further discussion.

But I am here to spread the good word! The object of my newfound evangelism? Becherovka! Praise be! Invented in the early 1800s in Bohemia by Dr. Joseph Becher—Dr. B!—as the Water of Life to cure all ailments of the day, including, but not limited to: hangovers, burrito gut, malaise of shitty snow, lethargy of boring ski partners, melancholy of my boyfriend/girlfriend carries-their-skis-like-a-load-of-wood, or some rare STI only found in Breckenridge.

Dr. B. was a genius mixologist way ahead of his time. Becherovka has 20 different herbs, spices, and aromatic oils in the recipe, which has become something of legend. Only two people have the full list of ingredients, and those two people get together in a room called the Drogikamr to mix the spices each week. (This is true.) The trade secrets are as surreptitious as those of Apple products and the Facebook algorithm, except Becherovka is way better for you and democracy and skiing.

The resulting herbal, piney taste is far too complex to describe in English, or most other known languages, so we’ll just refer to it as it has become known to me and my friends: Christmas in a Bottle.

This is what I do with my Christmas in a Bottle: I put it in a flask, I put that flask in the breast pocket of my ski jacket, and then I go skiing. Preferably slushy bumps. Like a little Latter-Day Saints missionary with a pocket Book of Mormon, I spread the good word on the chairlift, or at the top of a hike. My message is not complicated: Take a sip of this. It’s just a little pat of happiness, a nudge of joy, a chance to make a friend or remind the ones you have that hey, we’re in the mountains skiing and we’re lucky and it’s fun.

So join the revival. Fill your flask with Becherovka. It a happiness spreader. It goes down easy. It’s the daffy of booze. It isn’t quite as divine as that old Italian guy’s homemade hooch, but since it’s available in any decent liquor store, it’s way more practical.