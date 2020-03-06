This Integral Piece of Gear Will Extend Your Ski Trip For Days

It’s day four and you’re beat. We’ve all been there. You’re a hardo, so you’ve been hitting nothing but bumps, bell to bell. Maybe you got in the backseat on a couple of kickers in the park and your shins are a little banged up. Maybe you’ve left a few too many bomb holes under that drop. Maybe you even had a few too many in the bar after a good day.

Well at POWDER, we’re out here on the cutting edge, researching innovative technology so that YOU can ski harder and stay on the hill longer.

And what we’ve found will do just that. Already available in stores now, many testers have called this item their most important piece of ski equipment. It was the single most popular item at Powder Week, our annual ski test at Red Mountain, B.C.

We’re talking about, of course, the 2020/2021 Ibuprofen 800. This high-strength NSAID is paired with LiquiGel Technology, which dampens and stabilizes muscles while being shockingly lightweight (weighing in at 0.1 grams per tablet). Its anti-inflamatory properties allow quickness edge-to-edge, even after a night at the bar. While it smooths the ride on the downhill, Ibuprofen 800 also makes you faster on the up—it even reduces sluggishness before you put on your skins.

Peak serum Ibuprofen levels are generally attained one to two hours after administration, so strap in with your morning Joe and you’ll be golden for dawn patrol. Combine it with a multivitamin and coat your stomach with wall-to-wall metal: titanal, iron, and magnesium.

Ibuprofen 800 has been the secret of skimo and world-cup racers for decades, and it’s just beginning to leak into the mainstream. It’s said that it was a secret weapon of GOAT Lindsey Vonn, and allowed her to win a staggering 82 World Cup gold medals.

The most remarkable aspect of this piece of miracle gear? It’s available immediately—no paying the dreaded shop tech for a mount, no need to detune, just pop it and motor.

Kiss half days good bye, and start hiding from patrol after last chair with your favorite secret stash (the 200-count bottle fits right in your drop pocket).