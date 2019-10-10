This Crew Grabs the Season’s First Backcountry Pow Turns

AND, we’re skiing

Well, that didn’t take long. Snow totals have been bumping up in the Great White North and select U.S. mountain ranges—and things are getting heavy in a hurry. Just check out this Alberta edit of some pretty legit pow skiing from Rob ‘Bert’ Heule and Dylan Siggers. Yeah this is the season of tip-catching and knee explosions, but for a second, it kind of, sort of looks like winter.

Copenhagen power plant ski hill opens

Denmark’s futuristic urban ski area finally opened its doors to the public this week, nearly eight years after the project was first announced. Featuring a snaking artificial ski slope that makes its way down an active power plant, CopenHill offers year-round skiing in addition to hiking trails and the largest artificial climbing wall in the world. For those in search of a weird ski experience on your next layover through Copenhagen, a day ticket will set you back $50. Viva la weird!

VIDEO: Armada Team does ‘Joint Efforts’

Shredding with your buddies is awesome, but it’s probably never quite looked like this. It’s no secret Armada has assembled one of the strongest teams in skiing, and their newest project, Joint Efforts, is a little visual proof. Henrik, Phil, Tanner, Quinn, and crew serve up all the good feels this week (and some of the craziest terrain park trains you’ve ever seen). Yeah, you’ll have to click through to the Armada site to watch, but I promise it’ll be worth the extra click calories.

New England resort offering pass discounts for good grades

And all this time you thought skipping school would get you more turns. Well, it turns out hitting the books might actually get you on the slopes more this winter, at least according to a new policy at Whaleback Mountain. The New Hampshire ski hill announced a discounted pass for high school honors students, dropping its high school pass from $275 to $140 for achievement in the classroom. Pretty sweet deal, ski nerds. Time to study up.

VIDEO: Grass skiing has its anthem

Nothing is official until it has a theme song—just ask the Superbowl Shuffle. Well, it turns out that grass skiing became officially official way back in the ‘70s thanks to this ditty from Labatt’s beer. Video perfection may not exist, but this gem is pretty darn close.

