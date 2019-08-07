These Diehards Are Still Skiing in the Northern Hemisphere

With Mammoth ending their, well, mammoth season of 264 (!!!) days and unless you live near Mount Hood, the chairs have stopped spinning in mainland USA. The slump is upon us. Most of us are looking for a sea breeze these days, but we tracked down a few Northern Hemisphere diehards still out there getting the patchy, grimy goods.

Lorenzo Alesi was racing on the international scene before I learned long division. He was a staple of the Italian racing community until he was injured in a crash at the age of 17. Since then he has focused on teaching.

Photo Credit: Alice Linari

Alesi’s philosophy is that nothing is unskiable and after spending his winter slashing pow with the deepest technical GS stance to grace your Instagram since Ted Ligety, Alesi spent June railing trenches in the Italian Apennine range and July arcing across Tyrolean glaciers. Still sure your season is over?

Photo Credit: Alice Linari

If you’ve been fanning through your feeds this summer, hoping the scrolling motion might cool you off, you’ve probably noticed a brightly-clad blonde dude hucking himself off of sparsely covered cliffs.

That’d be big mountain skier Owen Leeper, a Teton local who is known for flashy entrances to lines that you wouldn’t want to show your mother. A natural slopestyle skier, Leeper has a penchant for lines that have barely any snow in the winter, so it’s no wonder he has the bug for summer skiing.

When he’s not flipping into hot springs, Leeper can be found romping around the Jackson backcountry on foot or on snowmobile looking for the last of it.

Those who know Bridger Bowl know it as a bastion of some of the baddest terrain in the West. Most of the resort’s extreme terrain is hike-accessible only and requires both gear for and knowledge of avalanche terrain.

Bridger’s staunch culture of localism and skiing hard and fast is what drew Aiden McCahill to Bozeman for school. Since then he’s skied just about every day the resort was open, and almost as many since it closed.

Photo Credit: Aiden McCahill

Through the deeper days, McCahill was hiking as much as he could to nail the tightest straight-lines at the Bowl and could be seen throwing flat threes off huge natural features. This summer, he had to hike in to the Bridger backcountry from a lot farther to earn his turns (maybe one or two, this kid really doesn’t turn).