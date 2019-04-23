By Matt Hansen

THE SNOW FLOATED DOWN like billions of fat chicken feathers. The flakes were so thick and plentiful that we just stood there with our mouths agape and arms outstretched, cackling like hyenas as the snow stacked up on our hats, shoulders, and backpacks.

When I dropped in for my first turn down a steep chute a stone’s throw from a yurt on the west side of the Tetons, I went completely under. Knees, waist, face, hat—totally gone. I could feel myself moving downhill and forward, more or less upright, but my skis had almost become useless. Same with my arms and poles. The only thing left to do was half ski/half swim like a wild animal until I could get my head above the snow for a gulp of air at the bottom of the chute.

It went on like that for the next two days. Every turn was bottomless. At the conclusion of each run, I had snow in my ears, up my nose, and down my collar. To skin back up, our group of five would take turns breaking trail through snow that was up to our armpits.

At night, every item of ski clothing hung from the walls of the yurt in our attempts to dry them out. The wood stove raged so intensely hot that the only reprieve was to run out to the outhouse in nothing

but our skivvies. Wild animals, indeed.

In those moments, those experiences, you’re never the same again. Skiing such soft, deep snow simply doesn’t happen very often, and you’re left searching for a similar experience the rest of your life.

Which is why no one should ever be surprised to hear an old, grizzled powder skier on his or her death bed tearfully reminiscing about: the time I got married, the time I almost had kids, and the time I skied ridiculously deep blower. On the scale of life’s most memorable moments, that about covers it.

There are a lot of good things about skiing deep powder—for starters, it’s fun and it tastes good when the snow goes in your mouth. It’s also quiet and soothing, the perfect antidote to the abrasive, teeth-chattering, ear-splitting effort of scraping down manmade. But perhaps the best part of skiing powder is that it makes everything else in the world disappear.

The only things that matter are right there in front of you: your skis, the untracked slope stretching downhill, the big beautiful trees forming perfect alleyways, the snow that hits your goggles mere millimeters from your eyeball, and your friends watching over you.

For those brief moments of subterranean joy, you’re neither connected to the earth nor flying above it, but rather buoyed within the womb of winter. You don’t need to breathe (for long), and you don’t need to see (for long). You just give yourself up, completely and without reservation.

A religious person might say this is the definition of faith: believing in the unseen and unknowable. For skiers, then, to kneel at the Cathedral of the Deep is to drop into a field of powder and simply let go.

Ultimately, skiing powder is a beautiful form of fluid movement, where the body and equipment are in harmony with a rare natural substance in an otherwise inhospitable environment.

Though it’s generally agreed that the best powder is that which is bottomless—where you achieve weightlessness due to a feather-like resistance—anytime one skis through the gift of natural snow is worth celebrating. Because you never know when it will happen again.