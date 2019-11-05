Words by Karina Schwartznau

This story originally appeared in the October 2019 (48.1) issue of POWDER.

It was never intended to be a bar. But isn’t true love often serendipitous? Nestled among shiny, new, multi-million-dollar developments on-slope at Steamboat Springs, there’s a spot where you will find plastic lawn chairs and outdoor picnic tables packed with skiers still in their boots, open umbrellas accumulating tomorrow’s new snow, and a frenzy of après-enthusiasts lined up at a cash bar window outside.

The T-Bar shanty was meant to be a temporary building, approved in 2001 for a two-year occupancy by the Steamboat ski patrol. But the red coats stayed for 10 years until John Holloway, the current bar owner, was granted a one-year permit to operate a restaurant and bar from the structure. That was almost a decade ago. The T-Bar has since flourished as locals and soggy-denim tourists flock to the ski-in, ski-out dive, just steps from Christie Chairlift, drawn by the reggae jams, ‘80s hits, and live music in between.

Inside, you’ll find classic ski photos lining the walls and the intoxicating smell of Rösti coming out of the kitchen of Swiss-trained Chef Tres. Treat yourself with a trip to the bathroom for a display of provocative stickers and “For A Good Time, Call…” messages.

This is not a fancy bar, but it is a nice place; one where skiers with wind burn, goggle tans, and greased-back helmet hair find sanctuary and answer the age old question—“What are we skiing tomorrow?”

Photo Credit: Noah Wetzel

Upon Arrival:

Earn your beer with a short walk from Steamboat’s summit and ski down No Names.

Order the pulled pork street tacos. A lot of them.

After après, or après après, stick around for the night skiing. Chairs spin till 8:30.

