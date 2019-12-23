The Ultimate Holiday Après Attire

With the holiday season upon us, we must dress to the part. Celebrate! Go wild! Be extra! It’s the end of a year, the close of a decade, and just the beginning of you looking fly-AF post shred. Skiing is fancy and so are you.

Sorel Joan of Arctic NEXT Boot Buy Now For $250

These boots are completely over the top and also very functional—exactly how I would describe my favorite girlfriends. Sorels have been a stable in my winter wardrobe since childhood, and they’ve over kept my feet warm and dry, but the style factor has shot through the roof. This tinsel-toned boots are the ultimate treat for your feet post being shoved into cold plastic for eight hours. I’ve worn mine to the champagne bar, and also shoveled out my Subaru in them. Like me, they can do both.

Mammut THE IN Anorak Buy Now For $799

Does this look like a post-marathon space blanket from Mars? Yes! Am I going to wear it skiing and partying my entire birthday week and for New Year’s Eve and probably most Friday nights for the rest of the winter? YES! And Mammut made it… say whaaa? Filled with 90 percent goose down and coated with a DWR finish, this unique fashion piece is well equipped for the elements. I wouldn’t ski trees in it, because it’s likely to snag, but in a comfy anorak like this, you want to stay out in the open where you can be seen anyway. This unisex fit is also available in silver and copper for those who shy away from the top of the podium.

California Cowboy Women's La Sirena Kimono/Robe Buy Now For $149

Just because I’m living out of my car this winter doesn’t mean I can’t enjoy a little luxury now and then—plus, this terri-lined bathrobe is ideal for poaching local hot tubs. With a waterproofer zipper pocket on the hip big enough for car keys and your ID, plus special pouch designed to hold an entire bottle of champagne, this little number is begging to be your next apres date. Also available in men’s.

The North Face Women's Thermoball Eco Traction Booties Buy Now For $60

I’m going into this Christmas season at least 10 points ahead of my brother because I gifted these (in men’s) to my dad last year. He wears them every single day all winter long, and they are ideal for shoving into the top of your pack for the next hut trip. Or, warm them on the heater while you de-robe into your apres best. Wear your ski boots to the bar is cool if you’re feeling agro, but the holiday season is about comfort. Treat yourself.

Skida Pink Paradise Nordica Headband Buy Now For $18

Being that ski season turns my body into a dry, shrivled raisin from sun, wind, and cold, I like to pretend I’m on a tropical getaway whenever possible. There’s no reason you can’t order a rum drink at happy hour and you should be wearing this when you do. Soft, stretchy, and made in the USA, the Pink Paradise print is my newest favorite from Skida. Keep your ears warm on the ski track and keep your helmet hair in check after.

Title Nine Manresa Joggers Buy Now For $89

I got a pair of these gifted to me, and then I bought a second pair myself because no thanks on wearing anything else this winter. They’re flattering on all shapes, even round ones, and are the softest joggers I’ve ever worn. They don’t sag out after multiple wears and have enough structure to wear in public, i.e. on that red eye you’re taking home for the holidays. You’ll find in me in mine every evening after skiing and probably the morning/afternoon/night of New Year’s Day.