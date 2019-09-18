On a 200-foot side-step above an ancient single chair, Nika Radjenovič traverses the apron of a jagged peak towering overhead. Mini cyclones swirl around her boots as she moves past limestone formations dusted with fresh snow. Shallow bowls of powder unfold below her skis in the early morning sun she hadn’t expected to see in mid-March.
From this perch above Vogel Ski Resort in Slovenia’s Julian Alps, you can see the country’s highest summit, Mount Triglav, punching through a blanket of low-hanging clouds. On good snow years like this one, it’s skiable from the 9,396-foot summit.
A physical trainer for the Slovenian women’s national ski team, Radjenovič, 35, has a commanding presence on and off the hill.
Her slender, muscular frame is dressed in trim-fitting skimo outerwear, and she keeps her silky black hair cut to a chic pixie. Radjenovič skis, drives, and moves at one speed: Mach. Forward in an aggressive stance, she makes three technically perfect turns, illuminating her years of ski racing, before she drops over a blind roller and out of sight.
The snow isn’t deep, but the skiing here is easy, pure, untouched; it’s a tidy metaphor for Slovenia itself—a mountain nation offering everything a skier needs with few frivolous accouterments.
Crowned by the Julian Alps, a limestone range stretching 1,700 square miles from northeastern Italy down to the Adriatic Sea, Slovenia’s 50 or so ski resorts capture the maritime moisture before it has the chance to move inland. Most of the lifts are old, with wooden seats the size of pizza boxes folding down like weathered stadium seats. The gondola cars are small and metal, but no lift ticket will cost more than $50—and that’s on the high end.
Not overdeveloped or overcrowded, and certainly under-explored, Slovenia offers a nostalgic simplicity that is difficult to find in other parts of the Alps. And yet it is perhaps even more picturesque—like stepping through the back of the wardrobe into a magical world where everything is bound together by skiing.
Vogel Ski Resort lies just inside the border of Triglav National Park above Lake Bohinj. Comprising 4 percent of the country, Triglav is Slovenia’s only national park and one of the oldest in Europe, dating back to 1924. It serves as a 340-square-mile tribute to the country’s longstanding culture of protecting the idyllic natural landscape. In total, 54 percent of the land in Slovenia is protected in nature reserves, natural monuments, and ecologically important areas. That’s the second highest percentage in the world, after New Caledonia in the South Pacific.
Unlike many of the parks in North America, protected land here isn’t devoid of commercial development or private residences. Instead, Slovenia takes a more holistic approach. The country strikes a balance between preserving both its mythical beauty and the country’s way of life. More than 2,000 residents live in traditional stone cottages inside the park boundaries. Most afternoons in the Vogel parking lot, a young local farmer wearing Salomon trail running shoes and a felt hat sells his family’s 300-year-old cheese by the wheel.
“Cancer curing,” he tells us as he lobs a wedge of parmesan.
The preservation of the flora and fauna goes hand in hand with the safeguarding of the national pastime—skiing. The Balkan nation is considered by some historians to be the home of the earliest documented skiing in Central Europe. The first written accounts date back to 1689: “The farmers…are familiar with a rare invention which I’ve never seen before on my travels through different countries,” wrote one explorer, according to the International Journal of the History of Sport. “With this they push themselves at amazing speeds down to the valley below. For this purpose they take two wooden boards an inch thick, half a foot wide and approximately five feet long… We call this skiing—or flying.”
Skiing was part of the regional heritage long before it became part of Yugoslovia in 1918, and it has remained central to the nation’s identity since Slovenia voted for independence in 1990. No matter who governed them, the people of this region have always prioritized “flying.”
The day before, our crew—Radjenovič and her friend Nina Prevc, Adventure Slovenia guide Luka, and Swedish freeskier Evelina Nilsson—assembled in Slovenia’s capital city of Ljubljana before traveling 50 miles to a chalet near Lake Bohinj and Vogel Ski Resort. Because nothing is more than three hours away in Slovenia, we decided to set up our base camp here for the week. After several years of drought, Europe was having one of the more remarkable winters in recent memory, and we hoped to get amongst it before warmer weather arrived.
Slovenia’s beauty is overwhelming: the iridescent turquoise water; the expansive evergreen forests; the 3,000-year-old castles draped on rocky cliffsides. There’s also Lake Bled, which contains in its spring-fed waters a small island upon which sits a 17th century church. Legend says he who carries his new bride to the top of the steps will have an unbreakable marriage. Ring the bell inside the tower to honor the Virgin Mary and, like some sort of Catholic fairy godmother, she will grant the bell ringer’s one true wish.
Our wish was for more snow.
Back on piste at Vogel, we wound through beech trees dressed with fuzzy sweaters of snow before loading a slow-rolling quad to head back for more.
By midday, a squall came in from the south, releasing a flurry of stinging snowflakes that blotted out the sun. We moved inside a small hut on the upper mountain, where we sat by an open fireplace, ordered hot tea, and peeled oranges to share between us.
The light returned to the mountains as the fickle clouds moved on, so we opted to hike from the top of the T-bar to a zone just outside the boundary, called (loosely translated) “Between the Tits.” Postholing in breakable crust for 10 minutes as wind whipped loudly at the loose material of our jackets, we made our way to the upper entrance of a wide couloir perfectly positioned to capture and protect our windbuffed prize.
Trapped between limestone outcroppings decoupaged with brightly colored green and yellow lichen, we made first tracks in the best snow we’d found all day. At the apron, we buttered climbing skins to our bases, clicked into uphill mode, and followed Radjenovič up and out of the valley. She set a steep skin track with kick turns that made lesser skiers want to cry, fighting to control and flex our bodies in the soft, deep snow.
Most elementary students in Slovenia are taught to ski as part of their school curriculum and local ski areas then provide free lift tickets in hopes they will continue the tradition. If you turn on the TV on Saturday or Sunday in winter, ski racing is live on national television. Former World Cup racer Tina Maze, the most decorated Winter Olympian in Slovenia, is a source of great pride for the entire country.
Slovenia is also home to one of the world’s highest ski jumping centers and many world record-setting jumps, with the first ski jump constructed in 1930. It was ski jumper Rudi Finžgar who established Elan Skis in his homeland in 1945, originally making skis for troops of civilians who opposed Nazi Germany.
Today, the Elan factory is one of the country’s largest employers and produces not just Elan’s skis, but the majority of the skis on the market. It sits just outside Triglav National Park’s boundary, in Begunje na Gorenjskem, surrounded by tranquil dairy farms and forested peaks.
Walking through the factory is a sensory assault. Cold concrete corridors are illuminated by flickering fluorescent lights, while specialized machines throw dust and debris into the air. It smells like fresh lumber, melting plastic, and new sneakers all at once.
Planks of beech and poplar are fed into machines, presses slam down on layers of raw materials, and wet stones grind fresh edges. Carts of skis are wheeled from one station to the next in an assembly line of small, repetitive motions that end with a fresh pair of skis shrink wrapped and stored for shipping. The well-orchestrated dance on the floor is carried out by a blue-collar work force that is more than 40 percent female—many of them grandmothers bending metal edges by hand and screen-printing graphics onto the finished skis.
The sound is deafening, but through the windows the snow-covered Julian Alps come into view, rising up from the quiet valley floor where Melanja Šober, head of product management, goes for a quick tour most mornings. If she starts in the dark, she can be in office by 9 or 10.
Šober’s not shy in saying that some tasks in the production of skis are better suited for men, while others are more ideal for women—like edge shaping and printing. “Those are in particular run by women, because they have great attention to detail,” she says. “They can slow down. They can focus and they basically do it without any mistakes.
Growing up in the shadows of the World Cup slope of Maribor, Šober began skiing at age 3 and started racing at 6. After a successful racing career, which included competing in the telemark World Cup, she ski bummed her way through South America and Colorado before coming back home to work at the factory.
At 33, Šober is responsible for Elan’s overall product line strategy and management, working with R&D and production. She is, essentially, a queen in her castle—the heart of a major piece of skiing in Slovenia, where skiing is at the heart of most Slovenians.
It was the stillness and the simplicity of life in the valley that brought Nina Prevc back to her homeland last winter. Quiet and reflective, Prevc is perhaps the insouciant ying to her friend Radjenovič’s aggressive yang. A yogi with a peaceful temperament, she has taught skiing all over Europe, most recently in Italy and Switzerland. But Slovenia suits her spirit best, she says. We meet at her family home near Lake Bohinj to explore some of the solitude she has come to appreciate.
Booting up in a muddy parking lot, our objective is 5,348-foot Mount Porezen, the highest peak in the southern foothills of the Julian Alps. Podlogar, our guide who learned to ski the area from his grandfather, a competitive slalom skier in the 1950s, sets the first skin track, but ultimately gives way to Radjenovič, who sets a steeper track at a painful pace. Prevc and I gladly hang back.
A few hundred yards in, we come into an expansive clearing in the forest where loggers have felled massive spruce trees, their exposed roots standing six feet high on their sides. Forests cover more than 60 percent of Slovenia’s land, which makes for some of the best tree skiing in Central Europe. It also supports the logging industry, which provides one of the country’s main exports and some of the raw material in the skis produced by Elan back in the factory.
Church bells reverberate over the sound of the wind moving roughly through the trees. Limestone cliff bands began to appear above us as we climb higher and the snow gets deeper and dryer.
As a ski instructor, Prevc spends most of her days in resorts like Vogel, but on the skin track she appears right at home, moving in fluid, graceful strides.
“I’m getting really motivated to do more and more ski touring, especially because of the ecological impact,” she says. “I never gave up the guilt of what I’m doing when I’m in big resorts.”
Maybe it’s justified, she says. After all, she has to work, and gets to teach young girls how to ski, but she admits it’s a relief there is a way to ski with a lighter footprint on her surroundings.
“Doing things like this, it just brings you directly in connection to nature and you leave respecting the environment,” she says. “I can’t imagine like intentionally destroying your earth after you have experiences like this.”
Just below the summit, we stopped in a refuge open year-round to skiers in the winter and hikers in the summer. The rustic accommodations, converted from WWII barracks, include a small kitchen, dining room, and bunk beds to sleep 30. The mountain hosts, Joza and his wife, are in their 60s and spend almost five months a year living inside their own pages of a storybook. Sometimes for days at a time, it’s just the two of them.
Friends ski in to deliver food and supplies, including the fresh carnations in small vases that adorned checker-clothed tables. We share potica, a crumbling cake, and tea while we dry our gloves on the heater. We’re almost four miles into the backcountry, yet the satellite dish picks up ski racing for the small television in the corner.
Warm and dry, we start the final climb to the summit. The winds increase as the light decreases, and by the time we gain the summit there’s no majestic view to greet us. Quickly, we switch gears and seek shelter and better snow in the trees below the ridge.
It’s a long, relaxed ski out through the forest, popping over steep rollers and into natural halfpipe ravines with playful pillow features. The snow is heavy, but deep, and all ours. There are no chairlifts, no stereos playing America’s Top 40 hits of 2004 like they do at the loading shacks at Vogel, no early morning crowd of skiers jockeying for position as they funnel through the turnstile gates. Not one other skier crosses our path.
“The completeness you get from this, it’s a reminder how few things in life we need. It’s this feeling I really want to cultivate in my life: less material things, less distractions, less stuff,” Prevc says. “When you’re skiing, you’re so full with the company you have, the nature you have. If there’s hope for this humanity, it’s really getting this moment where you realize what else can fill us up but the unity you get through nature. This is the primal craving. All the rest is a substitute. Really, it’s love.”
Throughout European history, many in seats of power have laid claim to Slovenia’s mountains, which acted as strategic strongholds and natural borders during both World Wars. One of the peaks was bombed so hard during WWII, it sits five meters lower than before the war. But now, in peaceful times, the Italian-Slovenian border is host to Kanin-Sella Nevea, the highest resort in the country at 7,522 feet.
Beacon on, she inches toward the edge, poised to drop over a steep blind pitch that feathers into a long runout trimming the base of a 200-foot rock face.
The moisture in the air comes down as a mixture of sleet and snow the morning Radjenovič, Prevc, and our crew drive up the ramp onto an auto train bound for the high mountain pass of Kanin. Like a ferry shuttling commuters across waterways, the train carries us, our skis, and our vehicle straight through the mountain, saving us the long and winding trip around it.
We pull into an arid and empty parking lot in the foothills of Kanin. With no visible snow on the lower peaks, our expectations sag. Perhaps this would not be the happily-ever-after we hoped for. Still, we pack four into the gondola, which has been painted a cheerful teal to match the winding Soča River below.
Rising 1,430 feet, the longest gondola in Slovenia brings us over valleys between peaks that are increasingly filled with snow. Anticipation grows when we crest the final ridge to find a massive horseshoe of serrated peaks covered like heavily frosted cakes.
Hoots and hollers ring out as we stamp our ski boots on the metal floor before the gondola dumps us at mid-mountain. Following Radjenovič, we traverse the southern ridge and begin a quick but delicate bootpack to the pinnacle of the massive peak. Beacon on, she inches toward the edge, poised to drop over a steep blind pitch that feathers into a long runout trimming the base of a 200-foot rock face.
Without pausing, Radjenovič drops in and out of sight. Careful to avoid the cliffs to the right, she bears left and back into view in the apron below, giving a triumphant pump with her arms on the ski out.
One by one, we follow. A flock of birds fly overhead as Prevc sails gracefully into her turns down the expansive face, the sun splintering through the falling snow to illuminate her tracks. It’s a scene pulled from the pages of a fairytale, but one in which Snow White is so named because she charges ahead while the rest of us try to keep up.
