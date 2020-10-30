The Old Farmer’s Almanac is a Skier’s Crystal Ball

This story originally appeared in the Fall 2021 (49.1) issue of POWDER.

When The Old Farmer’s Almanac was first published in 1792 as a seasonal digest for farmers, George Washington was running for reelection. Vermont had become a state only the year prior, and Colorado wouldn’t enter the union for almost another century. The advent of American skiing was even further in the future.

Despite its anachronism with the sport, in more recent years, this almanac—which, by definition, is an astronomical calendar—has become an iconic prognosticator of ski season stoke. Want to know where the best early snow will be? Check The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Wondering if your favorite place to ski will suffer a January thaw? Look in the Almanac. Scoping out powder days well before the season even begins? The Almanac can help.

“I’m not seeing the word ‘ski’ show up for at least the first century of the Almanac,” says Janice Stillman, who has edited the famous tome for the past two decades. “But snow has always been of interest. We’ve been making snow forecasts for 228 years.”

The General Winter Weather forecast, available both online and in the printed Almanac, goes live each year in late August. A few years ago, The Old Farmer’s Almanac introduced a Ski and Snow Forecast, available only online, which comes out about a month later.

The Almanac does more than forecast snow, of course. With a promise—printed right across the top of the cover—of being “useful, with a pleasant degree of humor,” the compact booklet offers advice on things as varied as the best days for planting peas and the gestation period for sheep. There are recipes, gardening tips, phenological information, and lots of “miscellany.”

But it’s the weather forecasts that draw people in, especially skiers. Long after its first edition, The Old Farmer’s Almanac, published in Dublin, New Hampshire, continues to create a stir every year when it comes out in late summer. Because for as long as there have been skiers, we have been eager to determine what winter will hold.

“Skiers always want to know when it’s going to snow and how much it’s going to snow in enough time to get there—whether it be a couple of days or a couple of months,” says Stillman.

The Almanac has a record of 80 percent accuracy, which has been achieved using a formula honed by its forecasters over centuries. They use solar science, climatology, and meteorology to predict whether or not it’s worth getting up at dawn next Thursday to claim first tracks.

Stillman promises the 2020-2021 winter will be a good one, with early snowstorms in the East, above-normal snowfall in the Rockies, and a late-season dump west of the Rockies. This may also be the year to cross the northern border (if we’re permitted, of course).

“The big bonanza will be in southern Quebec and southern Ontario,” she says. “We’re predicting much above-normal snowfall in both places, with several snowstorms throughout the season.”

Laissez-nous aller ski poudreuse!

