The October Issue is Here

Take a look inside of the first issue of the 48th volume of The Skier's Magazine

October 11, 2019 By

On the Cover
Skier: Marcus Caston
Location: Engelberg, Switzerland
Photographer: Oskar Enander

Marcus Caston in Engelberg, Switzerland, shot by Oskar Enander.

Obsessed by Megan Michelson
Cody Townsend doesn’t do anything half-hearted. So he is giving himself three years to complete the 50 classic ski descents of North America.

Stone City by David Page | Photography by Bruno Long
An old wilderness lodge in British Columbia’s remote Northern Cascades finally opens to skiers

Lone Wolf by Mark Rauschenberger | Photography by Chip Kalback
As the corporate world continues to gobble up ski resorts, Colorado’s Wolf Creek stands it ground.

The 2020 Buyer’s Guide
The best skis, boots, and bindings of the year.

