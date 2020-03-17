The Lifts Are Closed—and We Can Still Go Skiing

After two days spent cancelling everything I had planned for the next few weeks, including three ski trips, and grimly watching the invisible, amoebic, exponentially-growing COVID-19 carnage slowly come for us and our loved ones, I knew one thing on Saturday morning: I needed to go skiing.

And so after a lazy morning putting our phones away, trying to reduce anxiety and read anything that wasn’t COVID-19 news, my wife and I did what we know best. We attached skins to our skis, clicked our toes into our touring bindings, and slowly walked uphill through a snowy, spectacularly sunlit aspen forest.

We didn’t say much on the hike. We felt the sun on our faces, the squishy snow beneath our feet, the silence of an empty mountain grove. Eventually, the aspens gave way to snow- and moss-blanketed cedars. We zig-zagged up through the steeper, denser glade, until we came to a bench. We stripped skins and put on jackets, helmets, and goggles — then wiggled our way through the trees, checking in every couple hundred feet. We didn’t say much, we just shared some unspoken feeling of gratitude for the wind in our faces and fresh, cold mountain air in our lungs.

Then we drove back home to our self-imposed quarantine.

On Sunday, after some deliberation about going to an area with thousands of people, some of which, inevitably, have coronavirus, we decided to drive up to Taos Ski Valley. We checked webcams to make sure there weren’t lift lines so we could keep a safe distance, skiing alone and maintaining space from others.

On the drive, Taos wisely announced, as many others did over the weekend, that Sunday would be their last day of operation for the season to help limit the spread of the disease. A surprise closing day — my outfit was hardly on point. There would be no pond skims, no slushy bumps, no end-of-season bacchanals. Despite a robust snowpack, this was the end of skiing for most.

Scrambling at the spontaneous announcement, we heard over the radio that employees needed to make sure fridges and lockers were cleaned out. In contrast to the celebration of a closing day, the scene seemed sad.

We know that things are still going to get a lot worse. With limited testing, we just don’t know how far and wide this disease has already spread. Soon, giving up March Madness and West Basin hot laps will be the least of our concerns. We worry about seasonal employees and small business owners who just lost a quarter of their season and a significant chunk of their revenue. We’re going to give up a lot more. People we know are going to be hospitalized by this disease. Some will die. Society as we know it will soon be shut down.

For my wife and I, we will still try to hike and ski that aspen grove in solace to maintain our sense of health, happiness, and identity. It’s what we know. It’s what makes the world feel normal again. But our biggest priority is to do our part in limiting the spread of this disease that has already completely overwhelmed some countries. That’s why, aside from essential grocery store runs and skinning laps, our plan is to stay home — no visits with friends or neighbors, no meals out.

Which is why Sunday, though a little more subdued and slightly less joyful than a traditional closing day, felt so essential. I haven’t seen the mountain that busy at the end of the day all year. Locals were milking every turn, slowly making their way down the mountain well after the lifts stopped spinning. The ski season had been cancelled, too, but we weren’t quite ready to go home.

My wife and I caught the last lift on Chair 2, for one last hot lap on West Basin. I said “see you next year” to my favorite lifty, then we hiked up to the ridge. The sun popped out. We could see all the way to the Río Grande Gorge, some 6,000 feet below. We took a selfie together, then my wife dropped in to our favorite chute. She immediately smoked a rock, then looked back uphill at me, smiled and gave me a thumbs up as she traversed the run and made a hard left turn. She floated down the mountain, slashing a turn on a spine in the late afternoon sun. As she ran it out to the bottom, she lifted her arms out wide, looking upward.

Now we’re ready to be home.