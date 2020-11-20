Get In, We’re Going Skiing

This story originally appeared in the Winter 2020 (49.2) issue of POWDER.

My name is Hans Ludwig, sometimes known as the Jaded Local, and I’m an addict.

For 25 years, I have been part of an operation that distributes a habit-forming substance to the public. I regret nothing.

I was born in 1972, the same year as Powder Magazine, and I grew up skiing at Winter Park in Colorado. In 1990, my best friend, Troy, and I moved to Steamboat Springs to pursue a life of mogul skiing in pastel outfits, smoking weed, and the near-free in-state tuition at Colorado Mountain College. (They paid for your ski pass if you got a B average!) We became ski buddies with a hyperactive kid from Mammoth named Nate Wallace. Nate had somehow finagled a room in the ultimate ski-bum pad in town at the time, a sprawling and rickety mansion/shack under the gondola cables on Ski Trail Lane known as the Australian Embassy. (It still stands.) At the time, the senior resident of the rotating cast of 30-plus ski coaches and carpenters who lived there was a man named Glen Muxxworthy (who I sincerely hope still stands). Glen coaxed Troy and me away from moguls, into the trees, and beyond the ropes, where he showed us what deep powder was. We never went back to the non-ski world, whatever that is.

Troy later patrolled and gunned at Alta for years before working his way up to the top of the on-snow avalanche-control game as the snow-safety director at Silverton Mountain. He still heli guides when he feels like it. (Is there any better definition of success in the Ski World than being able to heli ski for free? No, there is not.) Nate moved to Chamonix in 1999 and has survived first descents with Pierre Tardival (look him up) and guiding Seth Morrison.

I moved to Mammoth in 1996 where I have lived, on another Ski Trail Lane, for 20 years. The spring before, I drove out to ski couloirs in the Sierra with Nate and a local skier and photographer, Chris Pondella. One day, we were skiing laps on Chair 23 at the resort with Glen Plake, and he introduced us to David Reddick, the new photo editor at Powder. He told Dave that we were getting after it and he should check us out. We wrote a story about skiing Sierra peaks on GS skis, Chris shot some sick photos, and Powder published it all. Holy shit.

That was the moment I walked through the funhouse mirror. I’ve been living on the other side ever since. Troy pursued avalanches, Nate pursued The Gnar, Pondella became one of the top steep-skiing photographers in the world, and I got immersed as a correspondent for Powder. Then I went all the way through to the other side of the other side and became the Jaded Local, lodging myself in skiing’s left ventricle like an arterial plaque with a corporate bar tab.

Working for Powder has been the defining experience of my life. It got me to other countries, onto helicopters, into the deepest snow on the planet. But, most rewarding of all, Powder helped me find My People all across the world. We were skiing and drinking, embracing fear and ecstasy, getting the truck stuck with dirtbags and pros—strangers to friends for life in the span of a day. Powder introduced me to people who accepted me as a member of a global ski family and shared the best of themselves with me. From the original heavies of the Jackson Hole Air Force to the living (and mostly dead) legends of Chamonix to the skids at those remote trailheads, they are angels among us.

The powdered drug that the Moe brothers dealt to us and we, in turn, dealt to the world was not a way to be cool or get rad or, least of all, make money. It was the key to living a life beyond imagination, to painting our own stories on the biggest and whitest canvas there is, to becoming fully ourselves and more than ourselves in the weirdest and most joyful way possible.

Now, as in 1972, there are greedy and weak people: the corporate scumbags who don’t even ski, the developers destroying America’s ski towns, and the for-profit narcissists of Instagram—anyone who wants to make skiing (and life) all about money. Fuck them. We will crush them beneath the 150-flex plug boot of Joyful Ski Weirdness and sweep the pathetic remains into a crevasse or bergschrund so deep that no one will remember their shameful existence.

To, and on behalf of, Jake Moe and his brother Captain Powder, all the editors, writers, and photographers, Glen Plake and Glen Muxxworthy, Nate, Troy, the Air Force, Pierre Tardival, the junkies with sixth-toe bone spurs and blown ACLs all over the planet, and you, my friend: Powder is far more than a magazine; it always was. If you’re reading this, it’s a part of you. Don’t stop. Send it right down the gut and straightline the apron. I love you all.

Get your copy of the Winter 2020 issue here.