The Good, the Bad, and the WTF: A Deep-Dive into Ski Town Craigslist

You can only watch GNAR so many times. Sitting on the same couch for weeks, plumbing the depths of traditional ski media, I hit bottom. I started snooping around ski town Craigslist. I wasn’t looking for gear or a room to sublet, I was looking for entertainment—no, not of the “personals” or “missed connections” variety.

People are messy and weird, and all the more so when money is involved. Side-hustles, gigs, cons, and get-rich-quick schemes are constituent elements of scraping by, and few know that better than the denizens of ski towns. So, after clicking off “There’s Something About McConkey” for the nth time, I decided to turn on my headlamp and go spelunking into the bowels of Ski Town Craigslist. Here’s some of what I found:

Ski town Craigslists have a distinct character. You can probably guess them.

Vail residents seem to use old ellipticals as currency, they dominate the market even more than slopeside condos and taxidermied mountain lion rugs (Those are found on the SLC Craigslist).

In Wyoming, like their number of congressional districts, there is only one Craigslist for the whole state. This flummoxed my expectations for the for-sale section—one I thought would be full of chargey touring skis and billionaires looking to hunt humans for sport. Instead there are, for the most part, nothing but duck decoys. You win this round Cabellas.

You can score some incredible deals, and not just on ski gear.

While yes, you’ll find a sweet pair of touring boots for $350 you should probably go to a boot fitter instead. But even better, you’ll find all sorts of booty that was probably stolen from ski resorts!

Think of how good your wall will look with this pirated A-Basin sign. Or think of how much fun your kid will have if you attach this old Vail Vista Bahn bubble to their swing set! Hell, if you live in the Bellingham area, you’d be a fool to pass up the deal of a lifetime taking over this local Indian restaurant—skiing Baker every day and unlimited dosas? What skier could say no?

If you sort prices high-to-low, you’ll find houses you can never afford. But if you search low-to-high, you can find some of the weirdest shit on the web.

You thought we wouldn’t give you examples? Hoo-boy, were you wrong. Here are just a few items that we found on a cursory search: a freaky assortment of maybe-stolen mechanical parts in Bellingham listed (for $1) as “Goodies.” $1 Russian Boar Pigs near Nevada’s Ruby Mountains. Back issues of fur trapping magazines in Bozeman. We had to double-check that a page advertising “dump bodies” was in fact parts for dump trucks and not subliminal advertising.

We’re pretty sure it’s legit?