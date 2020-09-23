The First Issue of the Season (Yes, a Real Magazine!) is Out Now

Take a look inside the premiere issue of the 49th volume of The Skier's Magazine

September 23, 2020 By

On the Cover
Skier: Connery Lundin
Location: Keefer Lake Lodge, British Columbia
Photographer: Guy Fattal

The Fall Issue 2020

Something Sacred by Paddy O’Connell | Illustration by Jaclyn Wukela
A member of the Húŋkpapȟa Lakȟóta tribe, Connor Ryan amplifies his ancestral connection through skiing.

The Fall Issue

Refuge by Porter Fox | Photography by David Reddick
A ski tour through Italy traces the history of mountain culture and reveals fragility within the fabric of our way of life.

PO1020_ICE_150dpi

Outland Empire by Jake Stern | Photography by David Reddick et al.
In southern California, the only peaceful way to travel is on a chairlift.

PO1020_LASKI_150dpi

Guardians at the Gate by Lily Krass, Derek Taylor, Heather Hansman, and Trevor Husted
Without these snow professionals, we’d all be lost.

PO1020_REGULATORS_150dpi

The 2021 Buyer’s Guide
The 58 top skis of the year, with boots and bindings featured on Powder.com

PO1020_GUIDE_150dpi

