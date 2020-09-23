The First Issue of the Season (Yes, a Real Magazine!) is Out Now

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On the Cover

Skier: Connery Lundin

Location: Keefer Lake Lodge, British Columbia

Photographer: Guy Fattal

Something Sacred by Paddy O’Connell | Illustration by Jaclyn Wukela

A member of the Húŋkpapȟa Lakȟóta tribe, Connor Ryan amplifies his ancestral connection through skiing.

Refuge by Porter Fox | Photography by David Reddick

A ski tour through Italy traces the history of mountain culture and reveals fragility within the fabric of our way of life.

Outland Empire by Jake Stern | Photography by David Reddick et al.

In southern California, the only peaceful way to travel is on a chairlift.

Guardians at the Gate by Lily Krass, Derek Taylor, Heather Hansman, and Trevor Husted

Without these snow professionals, we’d all be lost.

The 2021 Buyer’s Guide

The 58 top skis of the year, with boots and bindings featured on Powder.com