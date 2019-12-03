Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On the Cover

Skier: Lindsey Vonn, Age 7

Drawing the Line by Clare Menzel

Lindsey Vonn’s body will heal soon. But for the most accomplished female ski racer in history, recovering from the heartbreak of ending her career may take longer.

Photo Credit: Illustration by Doug Bodel

Hold Your Breath by Matt Hansen | Photography by Mattias Fredriksson

Disappearing into Old Japan

Freeing the Fall Line by Olivia Dwyer |Photography by Jamie Walter and Andrew Drummond

In order to preserve access, skiers in New Hampshire are bringing the historic, and often illegal, practice of thinning glades out into the open.

The 2020 Accessory Guide

The best goggles and helmets of the year.



