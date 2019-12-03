The December Issue is Here

Take a look inside the third issue of the 48th volume of The Skier's Magazine

December 3, 2019 By

On the Cover
Skier: Lindsey Vonn, Age 7

December

Drawing the Line by Clare Menzel
Lindsey Vonn’s body will heal soon. But for the most accomplished female ski racer in history, recovering from the heartbreak of ending her career may take longer.

profile
Photo Credit: Illustration by Doug Bodel

Hold Your Breath by Matt Hansen | Photography by Mattias Fredriksson
Disappearing into Old Japan

Japan

Freeing the Fall Line by Olivia Dwyer |Photography by Jamie Walter and Andrew Drummond
In order to preserve access, skiers in New Hampshire are bringing the historic, and often illegal, practice of thinning glades out into the open.

glading

The 2020 Accessory Guide
The best goggles and helmets of the year.
Goggles of the Year
 

