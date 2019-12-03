The December Issue is Here
Take a look inside the third issue of the 48th volume of The Skier's Magazine
On the Cover
Skier: Lindsey Vonn, Age 7
Drawing the Line by Clare Menzel
Lindsey Vonn’s body will heal soon. But for the most accomplished female ski racer in history, recovering from the heartbreak of ending her career may take longer.
Hold Your Breath by Matt Hansen | Photography by Mattias Fredriksson
Disappearing into Old Japan
Freeing the Fall Line by Olivia Dwyer |Photography by Jamie Walter and Andrew Drummond
In order to preserve access, skiers in New Hampshire are bringing the historic, and often illegal, practice of thinning glades out into the open.
The 2020 Accessory Guide
The best goggles and helmets of the year.
