The Brown Bag Lunch is a Skiing Institution

This story originally appeared in the November 2019 (48.2) issue of POWDER.

My mom used to make tuna sandwiches. No cheese, no lettuce, nothing fancy or crunchy mixed in. Just tuna, salt, pepper, and mayo spread between two slices of white. She’d put these sandwiches in a bag, maybe with a couple Ziplocs of Oreos, and she’d stick the bag in our duffel with our boots and goggles. This is where our lunch lived. We’d make the long drive through the dark morning to Vermont, gear up in the lodge, and eventually stuff the duffel, our lunches enclosed, in a cubby or secluded corner until it was rescued midway through our ski day.

By this time, that sandwich would be smushed and twisted, a mangled corpse of its former self. Where the bread ended would be indiscernible from where the tuna began.

It was delicious.

There were economic reasons why we packed a lunch, for sure. It would fit a convenient narrative to say those brown bags are what made our ski days affordable, but that’s not really true. We would have managed somehow, just as we did with gear and lift tickets. We packed a lunch because that’s what we did—what a lot of people did. It was part of the routine, the norm at a time when food service was just another amenity, not a ransom levied on hungry people given no other choice.

Sadly, my kids know nothing of the sack lunch. Outside food is not allowed in the lodges where we ski. (The signs cite state health code, though other ski areas in the state allow it). Nor are there any cubbies or places to stash a duffel—just a $5 bag check in the lodge basement. Taking a six-year-old to the parking lot for a tailgate lunch just isn’t practical. My kids’ reality is chicken tenders and fries, charged to my credit card by scanning their ski pass. It’s the same fare they get, and rarely finish, wherever we go out to eat.

I’ll still pack myself a tuna sandwich on occasion, just like Mom used to make. I’ll shove it into my backpack and pull it out, properly squished and mangled, to eat alongside the skin track or in the gondola on powder days. It still tastes like skipping school for a family ski trip. Delicious. There’s a Pavlovian explanation for this, I’m sure—something about pleasure centers and associated flavors, or whatever. When they’re grown, maybe my kids will have this same nostalgia for chicken tenders. But I doubt it.