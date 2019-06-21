The Best Summertime Jobs for Ski Bums, Ranked

No mystery here: Skiing is an expensive sport, both in the money and time department. Because of these painful truths, summertime is essential for saving up a little of both, earning enough cash to keep you on the slopes more days next season and in the shop, office or kitchen less days.

This delicate dance relies on a solid summer job, something that both fits your seasonal lifestyle and puts moolah in the bank (or under your blow-up mattress).

So, what are some of the best ways to make money in the offseason while still keeping your eye on the powder day prize? Using advanced sabermetrics and other sciences well above our paltry paygrade, we ranked the best summer ski bums—so you don’t have to.

5) Tree planter

No, stonebags, this has nothing to do with your friends’ uncles’ hemp farm in the Humboldt County, we’re talking about literally planting trees. For years, this has been big ski bum industry in Canada and the Northern U.S., as logging companies partner with planters to offset cutting by sticking hundreds of thousands of baby trees into the ground.

With a season running five months from spring to early fall, tree planters can earn up to $50,000. Granted, this depends on productivity during a long summer of hot days, bugs, bears, and potential wildfires, but if you can hack it in the sticks, you can stack some serious bills.

4) Nanny

School’s out for the summer, which works in ski bums’ favor. With parents toiling to make ends meet in a mountain town, nannies (and mannies) are often in high demand, giving you the perfect chance to put that human resources and management double major to work, and earn a consistent paycheck in the process.

It’s true that nanny-ing is very much a word-of-mouth business, but if you can get in with one family, expect a long-term investment in your services. Also, parents, it turns out, are willing to invest a little extra when it comes to their kids. A win all around, and all but guaranteed to prevent you from entering the parent game anytime soon.

3) Commercial Fisherman

Tight quarters, rough weather, hard work and the fact that you are more or less living on a boat for five months—commercial fishing isn’t for everyone, but for those that can hack it on the high seas, the payoff is pretty sweet. Like, really, really sweet.

This high intensity, high-reward gig has become a favorite for skiers like McKenna and Axel Peterson, who have taken over the family salmon fishing business in between ski seasons, as it earns them a big enough paycheck to chase winter without worrying about making rent or buying an extra round.

However, unlike fish, there are only so many boats in the sea, and even fewer hiring. If you can find a slot aboard one of these ski-worthy vessels, consider yourself lucky.

2) Mobile Food Service/Catering

Restaurant gigs have long been a staple for the ski bum community, but it’s time to evolve with the times. Many ski bums have started embracing the food truck movement, including Freeride World Tour skier Yu Sasaki and his Revelstoke-based Japanese food truck and Hazel Birnbaum and her Tahoe popsicle bike.

Like any service job, this post comes with tough work, but unlike the restaurant business, food carts offer flexible schedules and can move from the street corner, to the farmer’s market, to the festival circuit.

For those without food cart connections, catering is another way to scrape together some savings, especially in mountain towns. Turns out people love to get married in the mountains, and love makes people hungry. Cash in on all those sappy feelings and land a catering gig for the summer wedding circuit.

1)House Sitter/Dog Walker

Yeah sure, kids are cool and all, but the most important member of a mountain town family is undoubtedly its dog, meaning people will put up big bucks to make sure their pooch is comfy while they are out of town.

If you can get a weekly circuit of dogs on-leash and about town, expect a healthy paycheck every month with minimal work. Dog walking undoubtedly offers the best greenbacks to work effort ratio, and is a great social tool during the summertime.

If you are an absolute legend, you can tack housesitting onto the bill, making sure that every piece of buckskin furniture is exactly the way the homeowner left it two weeks ago while living rent-free. This takes some very strategic calendar maneuvering, but lined up right, a true skid can cut serious costs and tuck away some bucks for snowier times.

For those that have mastered this offseason hustle, we salute you.