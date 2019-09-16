TGR’s “Winterland” is Both Retrospective and Forward Thinking

There was a familiar electricity in the crisp air of Teton Village on Saturday night, as the doors opened for the late showing of Teton Gravity Research’s new film “Winterland.” I caught more than a few people gazing up the tram line, wondering how it would fill in in the ensuing months. It’s the time of year when “almost” is on every skier’s lips.

Photo Credit: Andrew Ruesch/Teton Gravity Research

The crowd roared as Todd Ligare, Tim Durtschi, and Hadley Hammer ripped Jackson Hole top to bottom in the opening scene. A legacy piece, TGR took this film back to their roots a la “Swift. Silent. Deep.” But don’t be fooled, this isn’t an Air Force flick. TGR’s tone has, for the better, become much more light-hearted in recent years, and while “Winterland” had enough bold skiing to make Doug Coombs pucker, it had almost as many laughs.

Watch the “Winterland” trailer and more right here.

The opener is charming, and played well to the crowd. Party skiing through the trees and slashing waves of February’s world-record-breaking snowpack set to Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride” set the tone.

Ligare hucks a few massive cliffs while Colter Hinchliffe nails some jaw-dropping lines, and just when you think the tone is about to flip to “serious athletes on serious terrain,” the film cuts to the Tim Durtschi junk show montage that drew the biggest laughs of the night. Trying not to bag on Durtschi too hard, the film follows with him lacing up massive 720s.

“’Winterland’ is life inside the snow globe,” says Jones of the film, and with the snowpack last year he couldn’t be more right. From Lofoten, Norway, and Austria’s Arlberg to the steep spines of Alaska, the athletes were not hurting for powder. Particularly deep, was the Squamish, B.C., segment where John Collinson and Sage Cattabriga-Alosa punch through massive pillows with style.

Balancing the tenor of the night felt delicate—this film is a homecoming of sorts, half retrospective, half looking forward. While diving deep into the humor they found in previous films, “Winterland” boomerangs, reminding us that big lines have big consequences. In one segment, Sam Smoothy takes a behemoth tumble down an Austrian face. Battered and bloody, he gets longlined out on a heli-cable. Big crashes are followed by snappy one-liners in a traditional illustration of “Jackson cool.” Angel Collinson takes a colossal digger, leaving her miraculously uninjured. Collinson pops up frosted like a yeti asking, “Do you like my hair?”

The Alaskan segment is a true highlight. Griffin Post’s line off of a summit the size of a refrigerator is the quietest we heard the crowd all night. Cody Townsend and Jeremy Jones’ refreshingly heli-free, foot-powered adventure on Meteorite is real throwback piece, pairing Townsend’s The 50 Project with Jones’ “Deeper, Further, Higher” legacy. Elyse Saugstad and Angel Collinson party skiing powder eights down a steep Haines face is a good reminder that, big lines or not, party laps with your friends is the way we all love to ski.

Closing out the film is a segment that is sincerely special. It is a short, sweet piece on mentorship that builds on Kai Jones’ breakout performance in last year’s “Far Out.” We delve into the partnership between Durtschi and 12-year-old Jones, son of TGR co-founder Todd Jones. If anyone thought that casting Kai last year was some sort of fluke or stroke of nepotism, doubts will quickly vanish when you see Kai throwing double backflips off Teton cliffs. The shots of his wide-eyed wonder as the pair fly into the Alaskan hills is charming, and seeing him rip down the spines make you wonder what you were doing at 12. The pair got a standing ovation before the credits rolled.

Photo Credit: Andrew Ruesch/Teton Gravity Research

From 16mm opening shots of Jason Tattersall airing it out into Corbett’s to Kai Jones pushing the limits possibility, “Winterland” is a testament to 23 years of filmmaking. It digs deep to the core of Teton Gravity Research and manages to push into the future.