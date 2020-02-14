Take the Double Chair for Date Night this Valentine’s Day

Odds are pretty good this Valentine’s Day weekend (and Presidents’ Day—woof, good luck) when you roll up to the resort that lines for the high-speed quad will stretch as far as your eyes can see.

It’s not even 8:15, how did all these people get here so early?

That’s the nature of the beast on weekends nowadays, holiday or no. But what’s that? Crane your neck to see over the throng of people. Another chair, a slow two-seater with a 10-person line. Jackpot.

Extend a hand to your paramour and duck walk—as gracefully as possible—to that iron stallion. Romance and fresh turns await.

February 14 isn’t everyone’s favorite holiday, but with a deep season in the west this year (except California, damn it!) We want to celebrate the greatest romance we’ve ever known: Skiers and two-chairs.

Since 1946, two-seaters have been the site of encounters between friends and likeminded strangers. They brew anticipation, with a slow build in both altitude and visible terrain. Two-seaters are for sharing tea and chocolate and whiskey; they are for sharing stories. For many skiers, they are emblems of what this sport can give you: company with whom you can connect over something you both cherish deeply.

Two-seater chairs are built for love of all kinds. They are, in spirit, the foundation of the sport. Sure you can get more laps quicker in a gondy, but if you slow down a little, we bet you’ll enjoy the ones you get on a slow double even more.

Our favorite two-chairs:

In honor of February 14, Chair 14 at Mammoth offers stellar tree skiing in the Outpost Glades and the Hemlocks, and ample time to enjoy the views with your boo.

The 1A chair at Ajax services some of the resort’s best terrain. When the gondola line is down the stairs, go over to 1A. If spying your line from the slow chair and whooping down 1A Liftline or Corkscrew doesn’t spark feelings, we’re not sure what will.

Wildcat at Alta is a forever favorite with playful terrain and perfectly spaced tree skiing. Its slow ride will provide plenty of time to flirt, and views of Mt. Superior are sure to kindle some romance.

For grinches who eschew the Hallmark holiday, there’s always the single chair at Mad River Glen.