Survive the Apocalypse With These Five Skiers

The year is 2027, somewhere in North America…

In 2020, the COVID-19 disease passed through the world population like teens passing notes in biology class. The disease continued to mutate, overwhelming scientists and preventing any successful development of a vaccine. Despite lockdowns, global governments failed to protect citizens from the spread of the virus, and the pandemic spread uncontrollably.

Because of the few who chose to ignore science and did not wear their masks over their noses, billions of people died, the global economy collapsed, and war was waged as opposing nations sought to gain control of the new world. Survivors fled from cities and pandemic hotspots. Makeshift governments and private militias govern what remains.

You’ve escaped into the mountains, and lucky for you, your background as a backcountry skier pre-apocalypse has set you up for success in this nomadic dystopian future. But you’ve quickly come to realize that you can’t survive in this new world alone, and teaming up with other skilled mountain travelers is your best chance at staying alive and avoiding the clutches of these new paragovernment factions.

All of your friends and trusted ski partners are nowhere to be found, but you’ve heard rumblings throughout your travels that a few former professional skiers have survived the end of days.

Hoping to band together for survival, you set out to find them. But, first, you must decide which skiers you think survived the apocalypse? Like any successful ski film crew, each team member will need to serve a particular role within your team: the leader, the guide, the muscle, the comic relief, and the technician.

Winter is coming, and you’re hoping to make it through until spring by maintaining food rations, staying sane, and avoiding capture along the way. Oh, and maybe ticking off a few ski lines, too. To survive the journey, you must assemble The Five Skiers of the Apocalypse.

The Leader

The leader of your crew needs to be able to keep everyone and everything in check and inspire the crew to keep moving.

What about Seth Morrison? He’s basically lived his post-pro career off-the-grid in Colorado, anyway. His combination of skiing strength, tenacity, wilderness know-how, and a knack for staying out of the public eye is sure to benefit your crew. But, remember that your leader needs to be a team player and inspire your crew to keep moving even when the chips are down. Seth’s lone-wolf persona may result in him leaving your team to fend for itself.

Glen Plake also comes to mind. Having been a beloved icon in the skiing since the mid-‘80s, he is surely able to adapt to an ever-shifting landscape which will surely come in handy as you traverse the mountains. He also has an innate quality to inspire—just take a look at the grassroots work he has done to keep skiing accessible to the masses. Plake’s gregarious, extroverted personality is motivating and his willingness to help out is a necessity when operating within a team. However, Glen’s signature neon mohawk can be spotted from a mile away. This could be risky when trying to avoid passing clans of bandits.

There’s one professional skier who stands out above the rest as our leader, I think. Hilaree Nelson. Nelson has climbed and skied some of the biggest mountains in the world and is the only woman to have skied multiple peaks exceeding 8,000 meters in elevation. She skied down 26,864-foot Cho Oyu without supplemental oxygen.

She was the first woman to descend the Makalu La Couloir on 27,838-foot Makalu, the fifth highest mountain on Earth. With partner Jim Morrison, she was the first American to climb and ski 21,165-foot Papsura Peak in India, and in 2018, also with Morrison, she completed the first ski descent of Nepal’s 27,940-foot Lhotse.

In terms of competent ski travel in the most extreme environments on Earth, there’s no one better. And, on top of all of that, she’s a mother of two. Who else is better equipped at laying down the law, squashing internal squabbling, and managing a team than a mom? Nelson’s got leader on lock.

The Guide

A good guide is quick, observant, and able to sniff out shortcuts and dead ends. They’re also incredible decision-makers and comfortable holding the safety of others in their hands. Making it to the next day is the main objective here, so we’re going to want someone with certified guide skills and pro athlete ability. That narrows down our options to Greg Hill, Christina Lustenberger, and Adrian Ballinger. All great choices to safely lead our team through the mountains and maybe find us the best stashes along the way.

Ballinger has guided all over the world, completing the first descent of Manaslu, in 2011, and was the first American to ski multiple 8,000-meter peaks. He’s lead over 100 international climbing expeditions and holds both American Mountain Guide Association (AMGA) and International Federation of Mountain Guides Associations (IFMGA) certifications. Tough to beat that resume.

Christina Lustenberger is one of the most accomplished ski mountaineers in North America. She’s an Association of Canadian Mountain Guides (ACMG) certified lead guide and has bagged an impressive amount of first descents across her home of British Columbia. She’s not afraid to embark on a scouting mission alone—evidenced by the fact that her first descent of Adamant Mountain was solo—but she’s plenty experienced with guiding groups, whether on Rogers Pass or at CMH Heli-Skiing.

Greg Hill? He’s a glutton for punishment, that’s well known. In 2011, he skied two million vertical feet in one season. Talk about an ability to push himself. Perhaps he’ll have the same effect on the rest of the group.

Hill is also an ACMG-certified guide, has numerous first descents under his belt, set a world record by climbing and skiing 50,000 vertical feet in 24 hours, and pioneered the Northern Monashee Traverse in British Columbia, which requires 21 days of ski touring across 21 summits. He also estimates he’s planted over a million trees in his life, so at least he’s trying for a better future in this dystopia.

So who will be our guide? Let’s make our first cut. Sorry, Adrian, but we’re going to choose between the Canadian guides because, well, we like their skin tracks better. Now, either Hill or Lustenberger would be great choices for our crew’s guide, but Hill’s recent Electric Greg project, where he climbed, skied, and ran 100 different summits without the use of fossil fuels proves he’s willing to adapt and think outside the box in terms of how he moves through the mountains. These are imperative skills during the end times.

The Muscle

Should you encounter any vagabonds intent on stealing your supplies or causing harm to the team, you need someone who’s willing to throw fisticuffs to protect you. Ideally, this skier would bear fierce loyalty, a high intimidation factor, and Matrix-level martial arts skills.

Unfortunately, finding a professional snow slider with all of those attributes is exceedingly difficult. Mostly the martial arts background. So, we’ll narrow down this selection to who is the most competitive. Which pro skier would never give up in a fight, despite failure, injury, or blows to the ego?

Simon Dumont was well-known for his competitive drive as one of the greatest halfpipe skiers of all time. Freeskiing historians will also note Dumont’s willingness to join a barroom brawl during his hay day. But, Dumont is too busy interviewing pandemic survivors for his Ascension podcast to join our team.

What about the Stept guys? Responsible in large part for the rise of urban skiing in the late 2000s and early 2010s, skiers like Clayton Vila, Cam Riley, and Shea Flynn spent their winters roaming the frozen streets of America in search of handrails, bomb drops, and, really, anything they could slide their skis on. It definitely takes a ton of grit to make your name in the streets. Unfortunately, street skiing abilities don’t translate well to the terrain we’ll be traveling through.

There’s only one right choice to be our muscle: Lindsey Vonn. I dare you to find someone on earth with greater drive than Vonn. She is a ferocious competitor and that intense burning desire to be the greatest skier of all time propelled her to 137 World Cup podiums, 82 first-place finishes, four World Cup overall titles, and three Olympic medals.

Even excruciating injuries couldn’t deter her from the start gate and her ability to recover from injury is unmatched. Since her retirement, she hasn’t skipped out on training either. She’s working out alongside The Rock—an added plus to her strong intimidation factor. I wouldn’t want to get in an altercation with her, would you? Vonn is a no-brainer for the muscle in our crew.

Comedic Relief

It can’t all be gray skies, silence, and seriousness as our heroes endure the apocalypse. We have to find some humor in the end days, right? Think drunken, jaded musings, rapid-fire joke spitting, and self-deprecation. We need a jokester in our crew.

If we could have him back, there would be one indisputable choice for our comedic hero: Shane McConkey. Unfortunately, we’ll have to leave Saucer Boy off our list due to that lucky dog escaping all this madness on his throne in the clouds.

Colby James West was certainly top of mind in terms of skiing comedians during his prime—his role as Epic Pass infomercial salesman Marty Lempkin is the stuff of legend. However, we’re not sure we want the impersonation of movie trailer voice actor Don LaFontaine narrating our entire venture through this apocalyptic landscape (“in a world…). Steve Stepp is certainly a prime candidate thanks to his They See Me Trollin’ video series, but we think his constant poking fun of our other crew members may get old pretty quickly.

Cody Townsend does a masterful job of blending humor with sphincter-puckering ski descents across North America—certainly a welcomed attribute for a team-member. But has Cody’s widespread success and popularity gotten to his head? We don’t want him vying for the title of team leader and dividing our members. He is from Tahoe, after all.

No, our team comedian is none other than Katie Burrell. What? You say she’s not a professional skier? You hush! Burrell appeared alongside stars like Christina Lustenberger and Leah Evans so we’re willing to include her in the pro skier category.

Her ability to poke fun at ski and mountain town culture, propensity for foul language, ability to connect with others, and unwillingness to put up with bullshit makes her the perfect addition to our team. We could all use a laugh right now, Katie.

The Technician

It’s the end of the world. Equipment is going to break and we can’t just stroll into a ski shop to replace it. We need a reliable gear head on our team that’s innovative, knowledgeable, and nerdy. Anyone who has kept tabs on product innovation in the ski space understands that there is only one clear choice for our Skiers of the Apocalypse Mechanic. It’s Eric Hjorleifson.

Hoji is the epitome of a tinkerer. He’s the protege of Fritz Barthel, the inventor of Dynafit’s first touring bindings, and learned the crafts of milling, grinding, cutting, and sketching from him. Hoji crafted his own alpine touring boots which lead to the development of his acclaimed Hoji boot line with Dynafit.

He has his own workshop at his home that’s the laboratory for his gear innovations and his latest innovation is the TourLock climbing skin integration system. As long as we can supply Hoji with a few tools, he’ll be able to MacGyver any number of gear solutions we need on our journey.

Without further ado, I’d like to introduce you to the Five Skiers of the Apocalypse, the ragtag team of pro skiers set to lead you through the unforgiving wilderness during the end of the world.

Our leader: Hilaree Nelson

Our guide: Greg Hill

The Muscle: Lindsey Vonn

For comic relief: Katie Burrell

The technician: Eric Hjorleifson

May the odds be ever in our favor.