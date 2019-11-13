Sugarbush in Vermont Will Have a New Corporate Owner

Alterra Mountain Company announced Wednesday it has entered into an agreement to purchase Sugarbush Resort in Vermont, which will bring the company’s total to 15 year-round mountain destinations throughout North America.

Sugarbush Resort Ikon Pass access will remain the same for winter 2019/2020, with 7-day access on the Ikon Pass and 5-day access with blackouts on the Ikon Base Pass.

Founded in 1958, Sugarbush Resort is a year-round mountain destination located in the Mad River Valley of Vermont.

“Sugarbush Resort is a premier East Coast mountain destination and we are excited to expand the Alterra Mountain Company family in the Northeast, with Sugarbush joining Stratton in Vermont,” said Rusty Gregory, Chief Executive Officer, Alterra Mountain Company, in a public statement. “Sugarbush has been a partner on the Ikon Pass since its inception and we look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

Win Smith will stay on as President and COO of Sugarbush Resort and will oversee daily operations of the destination and future capital improvement plans.

“Having been a family-owned resort for nearly two decades, we were keen to find the right next owner of Sugarbush Resort. We are delighted that Sugarbush will join the Alterra Mountain Company family, knowing that Alterra Mountain Company will continue to maintain our culture, values and commitment to our community, while bringing additional capital and other resources to make Sugarbush even better in the years ahead,” Smith said.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. More details will be released once the transaction has closed.

Alterra Mountain Company’s destinations are spread throughout six states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia.