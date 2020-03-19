Stories to Read When You Have Some Extra Time

The Local

Photo Credit: Blake Jorgenson

They are in their early 20s and probably right out of college when they make the greatest decision of their lives: to move to a ski town. Everything they own fits in the back of their car, a good thing because they’ll be moving often, a simple fact of life in every ski town.

Angel’s Song

Angel Collinson is the big-hearted heiress to women’s big mountain skiing

Photo Credit: Blake Jorgenson/TGR

Every spring, Angel Collinson piles into her fire-truck-red Toyota Tacoma, named Clifford Maximus, and drives to the Utah desert. She brings a tent, her yoga mat, and animal tarot cards. Following an increasingly whirlwind winter, she uses the time to find clarity and reset herself.

The Human Factor 1:

POWDER’s award-winning avalanche safety digital feature.

Photo Credit: Blake Jorgenson

It had been a weird and variable winter across the West. Ten people had already died in avalanches nationwide, four in just the last three days. In the Wallowas, a rugged playground of vertical granite and basalt with at least 31 peaks that rise above 9,000 feet, tucked away in northeastern Oregon, it’d been warm and then cold and then warm again, with early season snowfall significantly below average. Finally, at the end of January, the jet stream shifted south, bringing a steady winter cycle: 18 inches, then six, then another 18 to 23 as it grew progressively colder and drier. In the end, nearly four feet of new snow fell over 10 days at the Schneider Meadows SNOTEL plot, located at 5,400 feet, 1,800 feet below the old miner’s cabin.

Longboarding Through the Lost Sierra

A glimpse into skiing history through the longboarding world championships in the Lost Sierra

Photo Credit: David Reddick

Each man was affixed by means of lace-up leather bindings to a pair of titanic wooden skis more than 10 feet long. The skis were four and a half inches wide underfoot and waxed to run fast with arcane concoctions of what race prep crews called “dope.” Considerable quantities of skill, labor, whiskey, and other encouragements were required simply to get to the starting line, let alone the final round.

Why the Amish are Montana’s Most Devoted Backcountry Skiers

The community in the Mission Range is bonded by faith

Photo Credit: Krystle Wright

Idling on the skin track, his face flushed with gusto and sunburn, Toby Yoder tells me about God. “When we’re up here, I feel we’re with Him,” he says. Behind us, rays of April sunlight pour down Kakache Peak’s northwest-facing couloirs, which harbor powder that hasn’t been touched once this winter.

The End Game

The delicate balance of risk versus reward, relevancy, and staying alive in the digital age.

Photo Credit: Blake Jorgenson/MSP

It wasn’t the appearance on “Good Morning America,” that Cody Townsend remembers after skiing the line of his life. It wasn’t the multiple Powder Awards he received or renewed contracts with his sponsors. It was something else, something that goes back to the day it happened.

Pivot Point

For Kim Reichhelm, finding the sweet spot as a professional athlete meant breaking trail her entire life



Photo Credit: Tom Zuccareno

Kim Reichelm is 50 feet above Aspen Mountain, applying shimmer lip balm and discussing the most practical way to fly from Fiji to Iceland—a trip she’ll take in just a few weeks. She has a place in Baja and technically resides in Oregon, but Aspen is home in the loosest sense of the term, for now. And she hasn’t been here in over a month. Instead, she taught clinics in Utah and Colorado and just spent two weeks scouting trip locations in Japan.

Shoot The Moon

An exclusive look at Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison’s historic first descent of Lhotse





On the afternoon of September 30, 2018, with the sun shining and the wind just beginning to rise, Hilaree Nelson, 45, and Jim Morrison, 43, dropped their packs and skis and sat down in the deep, sugary snow atop the 27,940-foot summit of Lhotse, the fourth highest mountain on the planet.