Words by David Page

This story originally appeared in the October 2019 (48.1) issue of POWDER.

The timing was suboptimal. There was an abundance of real winter powder at home. And all sorts of other pressing things that needed confronting. Like climate change. The mice living behind the fridge. The broken light fixture over the sink. The colonoscopy. Just before I left, my wife had shattered her elbow skiing off the 20-foot berm at the end of our street in Mammoth Lakes, California. Twelve thousand dollars a year in health insurance, plus a $5,000 individual deductible. Now she had a titanium plate and screws holding her arm together. She could’ve used my help.

And yet here I was in southern British Columbia, 2,000 air miles and half a ton of liberated carbon dioxide away, lounging on a bed of dry tundra grass in the unnervingly warm high-alpine midwinter sunshine. In my ski boots. With my phone in airplane mode. Enjoying the view. Doing absolutely nothing of consequence other than participating in—even causing to accelerate—an increase in visitation by ever more human beings and possibly lead to the ruination of the very landscape I was currently appreciating.

I worked my way through a sandwich of hummus and vegetables, sipped on a can of locally-brewed organic beer, and gazed south across the invisible U.S.-Canada border into the broken shark’s mouth of the North Cascades. We were seven dudes—six Canadians and myself—the only human beings in 130 square miles of uninterrupted government-protected, non-motorized wilderness.

Photo Credit: Bruno Long

There were the three pro skiers, the porn stars: Mark Abma, Chris Rubens and Eric ‘Hoji’ Hjorleifson; Bruno Long, the photographer; and me, the faithful correspondent from that fucked-up country down south. Our hosts were Sean Dillon, local ski guide and speed flyer, and Nick Mennell, a black-bearded Okanagan redneck with twinkling eyes and a deep well of humorous yarns involving beer and ill-conceived projects with firearms and/or heavy machinery. Mennell was the mechanic and operations guy for Cathedral Lakes Lodge, a private in-holding deep inside the heart of Cathedral Provincial Park.

The previous year, in fat conditions, Dillon and Mennell had hatched an ambitious plan to start Cathedral’s first-ever backcountry ski operation. The lodge owners, who’d previously operated it exclusively as a summertime hiking and fishing resort, were game. Mennell met with BC Parks. They didn’t have a problem with it. They asked would he please keep an eye out for mountain goats up there in the wintertime, and send coordinates if he saw any. He sent Abma a link to a 2017 YouTube edit made by a character known on the interwebs as Pow Slashing Wigley, featuring a band of splitboarders shredding a gallery of steep couloirs somewhere inside the park, presumably first descents. Abma forwarded it to Rubens. “I was like, ‘yo,’” Abma told me, “‘we gotta go there.’”

Photo Credit: Bruno Long

And so here we were, amid the wind-eroded quartz-monzonite formations of Stone City, out along the tilted, wind-scoured Cathedral Rim, seven-and-a-half skin track miles from the lodge, 17 miles and 6,000 feet above the vehicles down at snow line on the Ashnola River. We could see west to the Coast Range, east as far as the Satans and the Monashees. On the U.S. side, out across the rugged, fire-scarred wildlands, we could see Baker, Shuksan, the Pickets. There was not so much as the memory of a cloud in the sky. We debated as to whether that tiny nub—far, far to the south—might actually be Rainier. Having just flown over it two days earlier, I thought it implausible.

“I’d put money on it,” said Hoji, taking a drag from a hand-rolled cigarette. (It would’ve been about 160 miles, apparently within possible line of sight.) After lunch we shouldered our packs and strolled along the rim. Mennell pointed out a ptarmigan nest, lynx tracks, and a fresh goat trail through the fine gravel of decomposed granite and south-facing corn. “A momma and a yearling,” he said. We peered over cornices into a series of 1,000- foot holes, some of which seemed like they might go. Mennell tested a few by trundling loose boulders down into the void, listening for distant bounces and explosions. We climbed down into a feature aptly dubbed the Giant Cleft, an iconic shoulder-width splitter with sheer volcanic walls rising 40 or 50 feet above a crusty ribbon of old snow. Not, in current low-tide conditions, skiable.

Photo Credit: Bruno Long

We settled on another that seemed viable. The easiest entrance involved a cruxy drop over the cornice, a quick no-fall traverse to where the corridor opened up a little and rolled over for about 800 feet of steep, edgeable chalk, turn after turn straight down to the talus. From there, we transitioned back into uphill mode, skinned gently up the contour across the grand amphitheater to the next bench, dropped another 1,000-foot couloir down to Ladyslipper Lake, then up and across to yet one more twilit passageway back to the cabin, to a warm fire, hot food, cold beer, and a real bed. Two days in and we were five holes down on a solid nine-hole round.

In summer, Cathedral Provincial Park is a lovely destination for adventurous folks looking to escape the heat and crowds down in the Okanagan Valley. There’s a happy collection of clear mountain lakes stocked with trout and two small backcountry campgrounds. The commercial hub of it all is Cathedral Lakes Lodge, featuring a ramshackle lakefront off-grid affair at 6,800 feet with a congenial lounge and rooms for rent upstairs, an outdoor bar surrounded by wood-fired hot tubs, an assortment of rusting equipment, and a handful of old cabins of varying historic vintage, also for rent. There are civilized, Bavarian-style walking trails that meander easily up from lake to lake through larch and pine forests to high alpine meadows carpeted with heather and lupine. There are grand vistas, sheer cliffs rising from jumbled talus heaps, proud spires and other figurative geological features inspiring the associative properties of the human imagination.

Photo Credit: Bruno Long

According to Jordan Padmos, who now co-owns the lodge with his father, the trails were developed for hikers in the 1970s and ’80s by a former owner named Gehringer. “He was a U-boat captain, I think, in the Second World War,” he told me. “He was German.” At some point in the early ’80s the place served as a stand-in for the lush Cro-Magnon hunting grounds in the movie version of “Clan of the Cave Bear” with Daryl Hannah. Its craggy volcanic rim, with its stacks of columnar basalt and granite-like spires, has attracted a scattering of rock climbers over the years, including, of course, Fred Beckey, who wasn’t going to leave this stray appendage of his beloved North Cascades untouched. “It was in the ’90s,” said Padmos. “I met him. He climbed all that shit. It was epic. He was in his 70s. He looked old, but in shape. His fingers were ripped—the muscle in his fingers. It was crazy.”

Here’s the catch, and the unique charm of the place: You can’t drive your own vehicle up there. The only way in is either on foot—the most direct summer trail covers 10 miles and climbs more than 4,600 feet from the trailhead to Quiniscoe Lake—or by reserving a seat in one of the lodge’s ancient Unimogs. The road, such as it is, was bulldozed up the old stock trail in the late 1960s, a year or two before the designation of the park. Today, the lurching, low-gear grind up and down the old 4×4 road takes about an hour and costs, in the high season (July through September), up to $90 round trip. Each passenger is permitted two pieces of baggage. No dogs allowed. And no, they won’t carry your pack for you while you walk in. Even if you offer to pay for it. These challenges help to maintain a fairly natural, sustainable, and eminently rare ratio of human beings per hectare in the park—even on the busiest midsummer weekends.

In winter, the whole operation is shut down. The water system gets drained, the windows boarded up, and the gate on the only vehicle bridge over the Ashnola River—way down at the bottom of the mountain—gets locked, leaving an effective moat against even the most enterprising backcountry sled poacher. Meaning that traditionally, like way back into the last ice age, these particular 33,430 hectares of mountainous, snow-covered landscape have been left to the wolves and the lynx and the badgers.

Surely, over the centuries, there must have been the occasional wandering, winter-tool-savvy biped. A mastodon hunter or a 20th-century skinny skier with a big mustache and external frame pack. Padmos said there’d been some minor spring touring by early season lodge staff in recent years. But as far as anyone knows, the first person to truly explore and document the vertical elements of this place in winter was Pow Slashing Wigley. And that was in February 2017. He’d worked at the lodge the previous summer, doing odd jobs and occasionally taking tourists for a hike, all the while scoping potential splitboard terrain. Eventually, he managed to convince Padmos to give him the keys to the gate and the lodge so he and his gang from Rossland could make a bonafide winter assault.

The result was an enviable series of first descents, artfully documented on social media, and the quick-christening of numerous perfect powder-filled hallways: The Y Couloir, the Y Not Couloir, the Trident, the King’s Choice, the Picnic Basket, the Gargoyle, the Boxcar, the Storybook, the Evening Special, the Late Evening Special. He even wiggled his way down the Giant Cleft.

Thus, between Dillon and Mennell, a dream was born to open the place up in winter as a unique heli-accessed backcountry ski touring operation. And we were the guinea pigs.

Without enough money to cover helicopter travel, we had to come in by snowmobile with skis, gear, cameras, nine boxes of food pre-assembled for us by a local caterer, and an ample supply of beverages strapped to the sleds. We met up the night before at Apex Mountain Resort, and in the morning caravanned three rigs down valley to the organic farming stronghold of Keremeos. Fourteen miles up a boulder-strewn logging road, across a gated plank bridge over the melt-swollen Ashnola, Mennell was waiting for us at base camp. There was still shade and a thin layer of old crust in the parking area, soon to turn to mud. Abma, Rubens and Hoji had come straight from a week and a half of sled camping in some mystical zone, working on deep fresh pow and perfect pillow lines. They’d nailed the timing and location perfectly. They were now not particularly inspired by the heat wave settling in across the province, with freezing levels forecast to rise to 9,800 feet over the next couple of days—about 1,300 feet higher than the highest point in the park. And here we were headed into the rain shadow of the Cascades. “Normally you’d go to the Rockies,” said Rubens. “Or go find the highest glacier.”

As we staged our gear and signed liability releases, Mennell started right in with stories about the road ahead. The time he drove the F350 off the bridge, the one with the Unimog box grafted onto the back: “We were up to the bumper in snow. I knew it was gonna happen, but I went into panic mode. I cranked the wheel to get it to not fall off the bridge, which it did anyway, but in the process I spun the back end around a bit and drove the hitch into a giant stump. Boom!” Or the time he rode up to the lodge with the stapler loose in the toboggan: “By the time I got to the top of the hill it had shot out all the staples, and the aluminum was just about wore through from the stapler bouncing around in there.”

Photo Credit: Bruno Long

I hadn’t ridden a snowmobile in many years, but it came right back: Stand up, braap, let off the gas and hike out with the whole body into the turn, braap, hike into the slope on the sidehill, braap, switch sides, braap, watch the temperature gauge, braap, braap, braaaaaaaap, push the red button to kill the engine. We throttled our way, at gripping speeds, up the old road bed, much of which was more like a steep, half-frozen irrigation ditch, and arrived at the cabin more or less without incident. Only half a dozen beers had exploded in the skids.

Once the kill switches had been thrown, the gear and food loaded into the cabin, the water and waste systems explained, and the vast stock of canned beverages dumped into a shaded snow pit by the front porch, we began to adjust to the natural low volume of the place. From here on out we’d be on foot. We retired to the upper deck to gaze at possible late afternoon north-facing objectives. The Canadians stripped down to their skivvies in the hot sun. The buzzing in our ears began to subside. In its place, there were birds, the chatter of squirrels, the wind in the trees, the sound of Mennell’s voice naming peaks: Red, Quiniscoe, Pyramid, Grimface, Boxcar.

“There’s a couple lakes over there, Joe Lake and Harry Lake,” he said, pointing off to the east toward the Snowy Protected Area. “As kids, our parents would drive us up a four-by road two and a half hours and drop like six of us off and leave us up there for four days.” He was 12 years old when they started that routine. Eventually the kids would hike over the ridge back down to the Ashnola where their parents would pick them up.

“Before there were cell phones,” said Abma.

“Yeah, when life was good.” “Life sucks now,” said Long, his eyes closed, bare feet up on the warm railing.

“This is terrible,” added Hoji.

At around 3 o’clock we rallied for a preliminary recon mission. We skinned up a track that Dillon and Mennell had set earlier in the week, climbing up from behind the lodge through coppery-brown larch forest to the ridge above Ladyslipper Lake. The snow in the woods was manky, early spring sludge. Higher up, in the lee of the ridge, there was a thin but encouraging layer of soft, wind-sifted sugar. We peeked over into Wigley’s thoroughly respectable Y and Y Not Couloirs. One after another, we dropped into a thousand feet of steep, walled-in butter, chalk and windboard giving way, near the bottom, to heavy cake frosting.

Whatever doubts we’d had—and we’d certainly had them—it was now clear we were in for some real skiing. Mennell headed back to the cabin to start a fire and put dinner in the oven while the rest of us, with a full moon rising over the alpenglow-tipped peaks to the east, skinned up for another quick hit above the lodge.

Over the next two days we worked our way progressively farther along the rim, with its grand vistas across the North Cascades, past the Devil’s Woodpile and the golden, granitic features of Stone City all the way out to the west flank of Grimface, which at 8,600 feet is the highest peak in the park. Along the way, we tagged one new shaft after another. It felt more like the Eastern Sierra or Argentina than Canada. Slowly, we began to fathom just how far away we were from the frenetic doings of the human race. Ravens played on the thermals. Marmots chirped out warnings to their brethren. And in the valley, far below, a solitary coyote yip-howled.

Photo Credit: Bruno Long

On our last full day, as we were buckling up for a quick shot down into a new drainage, we spotted the goats. Down below the saddle from where we were standing, coming around the corner from the southeast, there they were: a family of five, downy white and soft. They looked up at us noisy, stumbling creatures as if vaguely annoyed to find their path blocked. But instead of turning back, they simply lay down on a bench of dry heather and waited for us to drop off the other side. Without further ado, we did, carving big turns and letting our skis run in the open bowl.

The final coup was an improbable, truly hairball, maximum-consequence splitter on the way back along the base of the rim, between the Giant Cleft and Smokey the Bear. Rubens and Hoji had been scheming about it since the day before. And suddenly there we were at the bottom of it. With little ado, Rubens, Hoji and Abma strapped on crampons and set off booting right up the crack, racing the light. “Enough talking about it, let’s just go see if our skis are gonna fit. Which was basically the question,” Rubens explained afterward.

I’d just made a silly, aborted solo attempt to kick my way up the Giant Cleft, thinking if I could make it to the top I would just ski back down another, wider chute. But the snow at the bottom was rotten and sloppy. I wallowed upward as best I could toward where I thought it might firm up, then fell into a hole that led down into a miserable half-dark netherworld between talus boulders. I could hear a waterfall below me. I was barely able to claw my way out with my ax and points. Skiing back down to the others, I was briefly tempted to join this last crazy push. Instead, I opted to skin up-valley with Dillon, out of the shadows, to kick back on a patch of grass and watch. In retrospect, this was an excellent choice: My skis, at precisely 188.1 centimeters, would have proven too long to fit inside the couloir.

Photo Credit: Bruno Long

We watched as the trio disappeared into a dark corridor of rock, and then, after some time, re-emerged onto a gnarly, 45-degree-plus hanging panel above the chute. “The snow in the couloir was beautiful,” said Abma afterward. “But as we were getting near the top, for me it just started to get really firm.”

Standing atop this vertical flake of wind crust, carefully taking off crampons and putting on skis, it also occurred to all three of them that had it not been firm, had there instead been a load of fresh snow hanging there above the sheer cliffs on top of that crust, this would not have been a place they wanted to be.

Abma decided to walk off and ski back down the chute we’d all done on the other side. Hoji and Rubens sketched their way back down to the top of the chute. And then, one very precise turn after another, they leapfrogged each other down the shaft in graceful if somewhat halting sections. At the crux, the walls were just far enough apart to accommodate their shorter skis. Hence the name they gave the line: 184.

That night we stood around a bonfire under the stars, while Mennell and Jordan engineered the torching of a pile of beetle-killed snags. The next morning, we lingered over breakfast. We packed up our garbage. Mennell pulled a couple of hungry lake trout through a hole in the ice using an ingenious crossbow-like device called a JawJacker. He fried them up in a pan and served the filets to be savored with the last remaining beers.

According to Dillon, the plan for this first real season, starting January 6, 2020, is to allow one group of up to eight people to reserve the cabin, and thus the entire park, for themselves. Groups could be brought in by snowcat and there will be three tiers of pricing and services to choose from: (1) self-guided and self-catered at roughly $1,250 Canadian per person for four nights; (2) self-guided but catered at $2,600; and finally the deluxe package, fully catered, with a professional ACMG-certified guide and helicopter transport to the cabin for significant change.

“I hope we don’t ruin the place,” I said, half joking.

“We’ve got the key,” said Dillon. “We can always slow it down.”

Photo Credit: Bruno Long

Procrastinating our return to the real state of things, we sat on a rock in the late-morning sun and finished the last beers. We could hear the distant rotors of a chopper working its way up-valley to the east, not coming for us. We mused about the possible near-term demise of heli-skiing in favor of personal transport drones. We fretted about artificial intelligence and wondered whether Elon Musk would ultimately save the planet or instead blow it up like the jaded billionaire in “Kingsman.” At the push of a single button, Hoji suggested, all the Teslas in the world would drive themselves to strategic locations and self-destruct.

“Well on that note,” said Rubens. “Should we get out of here?”

We climbed down off the rock, fired up the sleds, and motored our way noisily back down the fast-melting road into the too-early springtime.

