Skiing Reminds Us What We’re Capable Of

Sporting a highlighter-pink hoodie over a spandex suit, eleven-year-old Hannah skated gracefully down the cat track to the top of the summer training lanes on Mount Hood. She passed swarms of tiny racers, too skinny to fill out their speed suits, shouldering boot bags bigger than their bodies. A cloud of monarch butterflies on their annual migration hovered above the snow like falling ash.

Hannah tossed her bag into the pile around the base of an inflatable palm tree bobbling on the snow. She joined a group of adolescent and preteen skiers gearing up to hit one of three cliff features, each increasing in size. Some were nervous. Others confident. Two boys were preparing to attempt their first backflips.

Hannah started with the smallest jump, convincing me to follow her lead. My form was squirrely and my landing abrupt. Hannah was at the bottom, her poles in the air, clapping for me. We bootpacked to the top of the in-run to hit it again. And again. And again until the sun turned the glacier soft.

By the end of the week, Hannah was considering the 20-foot cliff, the big one. She had the ability, undoubtedly, but it was clear she also had fear. This in-run was significantly steeper and longer, and she sat at the top for close to an hour fighting back, and sometimes releasing her tears. A roster of supporters—coaches, her younger brother Ben, her bunkmates—rotated through to offer their encouragement. Still, she didn’t feel ready.

As Hannah grows up, she is going to face a number of other challenges—like starting high school, getting her driver’s license, maybe going to college, moving to a ski town, or applying to her first job.

Like all young girls, she will have to battle the internal voices that tell she isn’t ready for any of it, that it’s too hard, that her she is not capable. She will have to fight against the idea that her self-worth depends on the approval or attention of others.

When she’s older, she’ll hear the same tired messages all women hear: you are too much; you are not enough; you don’t belong, you never will; you can’t, you shouldn’t, you won’t.

But like the rest of us, she’ll find a way to silence the noise—maybe by clicking into her bindings and submerging into the deep on a stormy February afternoon, or by running gates under the lights of a Wednesday night race league, or by slipping silently through the trees.

There’s no one way to do it, but all skiers share a common foundation: however you ski, wherever you do it, and whether it’s five days or 50, we continually face new challenges and meet them. We battle inside voices and outside pressures that lead us to doubt who we are. But in the mountains, we escape to a place where skiing reminds us what we’re capable of.

Eventually, Hannah found the courage to stand up. She adjusted her goggles and took four powerful skates toward the cliff. Skis straight, shoulders forward, her curly brunette ponytail bouncing behind her helmet, she flew towards the edge and jumped.

This essay originally appeared as the editor’s intro in the December 2019 (48.3) issue of POWDER.