Skiing Is the Easy Part (Otherwise We’d Be Road Bikers)

Marcus tells me that Jimi Hendrix came to him in a dream and told him to take up the tuba. The thing is, I believe him. We’re sitting in a warehouse in Bozeman, Montana, next to a pile of instruments he found at a yard sale, still in our outerwear, beers in hand, getting what Marcus calls aprèspuncture. Which means that I just let a man that I have never seen out of ski gear—and who is currently explaining his Hendrix-spawned brass fantasy—stick a needle into my face.

I met Marcus during a last lap hike on the Ridge at Bridger Bowl. We trudged up the bootpack as low clouds flattened the light, turning the valley dusky gold. Bridger traces the skinny spine of its namesake range, convoluted and filled with closeouts and chutes. From the top it feels like all of Montana stretches out in front of you: passes and valleys, a sweep of mountains—the Gallatins, the Crazies, and the Tobacco Roots.

I had been not-so-subtly stalking the locals, trying to get shown around. So at the end of the day, when they all convene at the top of the chair and ask—“Hey, want to go for a walk?”—I am both smart and dumb enough to say, “for sure.” I hoist my skis to my shoulder and follow their steps up the bootpack.

From the top, we head into the steep runneled chutes that Bridger is known for. I follow them into a gully, skiing thin snow over skiddy shale, feeling the rocks ripping up the bases of my skis, brimming with nerves.

Travis, a local photographer who moved out from South Dakota in 1990 and never left, tells me that you have to be facing to the right when you drop in, because there will be a place where you need to point it, clearing a gap over a cliffed-out gully. You really don’t want to be backward there. Don’t look down, he tells me, and hold your speed. Then he drops out of sight and there’s nothing I can do but follow.

I looked down. But I was going fast enough that I couldn’t have wavered if I’d wanted to, and by the time I realized what had happened we were down in the flats, gunning for the base area. They point it straight to the Griz, the exceedingly charming, locally-owned ramshackle bar at the base where we get pitchers and pizza. Then we go back to Travis’s workshop in town, because the other guys have goaded Marcus into breaking out his acupuncture kit and giving us a dose with our beers. Marcus puts on his white coat and turns on some music he says will tune into our brain vibrations.

I pull off my ski sock and hike up my pant leg so Marcus can stick a needle into my shin, and he tells me he had a vision about me. I knew you were coming, he says. He says he saw me hiking to connect with people. And maybe I’m too many strong Montana beers deep, or maybe the needles are doing something to both our brains, but I suck in my breath. Because what is a ski trip besides an exercise in connection and risk.

There is an adage that can be traced back to Aspen Extreme (the root of all life lessons) that skiing is the easy part. And I think that’s true. That zero-G sink of a no-bottom turn? That’s cake. And it gets so much more interesting when you get past that.

If skiing was the hard part, we’d all be, like, road-bikers or something, and we’d go home alone after we recreated to shave our legs and count our macros. But instead we invented après so we can sit on tailgates telling stories and then let semi-trustworthy ridge hippies stick needles in our faces and then probably go sneak into someone’s hot tub, shaved legs or not. This is not hyperbole. Or I guess part of it is, but it’s also all true.

Culture is a fuzzy word, because it means nothing and so much at the same time, and I think ski culture is like that, too. It’s hard to pin it down, but you know it when you’re in it: the anticipation and the afterbang. Adventures of so many different kinds.

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about how something as ephemeral as turning on snow can shape your whole life—from the jobs you chose to the people you love. I still don’t totally know how it works, but I do know that there’s a connection that comes from fighting gravity with other people. And a gut-level resonance in stories about chasing snow. I know there were torn-out magazine pages on my childhood bedroom until very recently—and I am 36.

I also know that there is no reason why a bunch of Bridger skids needed to take me with them, and then keep taking me, plying me with beers and mysticism, and showing me their secret lines. But they did. Whatever psychosomatic alchemy might have come from aprèspuncture is kind of irrelevant, but that Marcus’s idea of a vision quest, and of trying to find some kind of goodness and connection through skiing is not.

Skiing is the easy part, but it’s hard to explain, so up until now we’ve had magazines that pull together all the stories and stick them adjacent to each other in a form you can read on the toilet instead. It’s not just the arc of a perfectly framed photo, or a story that gets inside your head.

It’s the web of people and places and off-kilter plans that make up the weird and interesting parts of skiing. I am writing from the inside of the machine, so I am biased about the power of storytelling and of collective culture, but I also know it’s true.

The next day I caught up to Marcus and his crew on Schlashmans, and even though it was high and dry, they snuck me into a soft line of trees that I never would have found alone. We whooped back down to the lift lacing turns, skiing easy.

Heather Hansman used to work at POWDER. Didn’t we all. She is also the author of “Down River: Into the Future of Water in the West.”