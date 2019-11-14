Skiing Horoscopes for Every Star Sign

Horoscopes by Hans Ludwig, Astrologist*

This story originally appeared in the October 2019 (48.1) issue of POWDER.

*These highly accurate readings are not based on the traditional zodiac, but instead on a way more ancient Alpine astrological system that was recently discovered when a 3,000-year-old wooden constellation chart melted out of the Mer-de-Glace in Chamonix, France.

Sign of the Double E

(September 23-October 22)

Skiers born this month fall (sometimes literally) under the constellation of the Double Ejection, one of the more volatile signs of the Powder Zodiac. With Jupiter and Mercury occluded in the House of Vonn, October will be an auspicious month for romance and employment opportunities, but avoid acquiring used snowmobiles or futons. Adventurous by nature, you seem to be able to point it right into dangerous scenarios and somehow emerge unharmed. However, use strategy as the season begins: make sure you pick lines without a flat landing or compression, keep it centered, and crank up the DIN settings on your physical and spiritual bindings.

Sign of the Free Heel

(October 23-November 21)

Skiers born under the sign of the Telemarker may be tempted this month to get lazy and make hocky-looking parallel turns, but you must face down astrological chunder by dropping that metaphysical knee all the way to the topsheet.

Sign of the Great Tram

(November 22-December 21)

Star children of the Great Tram are known for their strength, patience, and fortitude in the face of long waits, crowded loading docks, and unpleasant odors in enclosed spaces. This month, focus on the little things. Not every run can be T to B, but self-actualization can happen on even the smallest hill—as long as your internal tram wheels keep spinning.

Sign of the Snorkle

(December 22-January 19)

Early season can be challenging for Snorks, whose nature is defined by a gurgling quest for self-discovery by diving deep under the surface of a copious snowpack. The desire for depth can lead to ill-advised off-piste adventures so be aware: tempting pockets and drifts can hide rocks and stumps. This is not the time of year to move in with a wild one-night stand or let your roommate cut your hair.

Sign of the Lift Op

(January 20-February 18)

Lift Oppians are known for dependability, humbleness, and a desire to be of service. Just make sure you can pass that early-season piss test and the stars should align for a winter of powdery shift laps and classic rock.

Sign of the Zip Line

(February 19-March 20)

Among the most fanatical and focused of all the signs, Zippers must remember the best way to avoid astrological shinbang is to emphasize spiritual tip pressure and absorption. The universe won’t let you throw a daffy-twister-spread if you’re already in the backseat.

Sign of the Billy Goat

(March 21-April 19)

High-risk dissection of technical lines is your sign’s passion and early season is your time to shine. Go forth and confidently make precision hop turns over exposure until Mars passes through the Milky Way next month and you’re in the clear.

Sign of the Salomon 997 Binding

(April 20-May 20)

Like the legendary Salomon race binding, those born under the sign of the 997 excel in durability and holding on no matter what. But early season is the time to dial back your metaphysical DIN setting and learn to let go.

Sign of the Powder Eights

(May 21-June 20)

With Venus and Saturn rising in the House of Mancuso, October looks promising for romance but also for the clutch going out in your Subaru. Ideally, if you plan a date, aim for someone who can give you a ride.

Sign of the GS gate

(June 21-July 22)

Lucky numbers: 720, 4:20, 195cm, 45 degrees, 13 DIN. The stars are aligned. Send it.

Sign of the Jacuzzi

(July 23-August 22)

Everyone loves a warm jacuzzi in October, but you must maintain healthy pH levels by avoiding poachers. If you decided to lend your roommate money, don’t expect to get it back until the spring melt out. Also, check up on that rash.

Sign of the Rope Ducker

(August 23-September 22)

Watch out for friction with similarly aligned signs like Snorkles and Great Trams this month, and remember that powder fever is deadly for the early season rope ducker. Be patient. Keep yourself busy with useful activities like splitting firewood or applying for unemployment.

