Skiing Got Better When I Did it Less—Thanks To My Dog

Do you remember skiing? Me neither. Ok, maybe that’s a bit dramatic, but I don’t remember the last day I “clicked in” this past year. Whenever it was, it was a decidedly unceremonious goodbye to ski season. And that is very weird. When was the last time we didn’t have a neon onesie-clad, wig adorned, ski boot dancing, giggle fest of a ski season send-off? Once the resorts shut down early and the risk of taking an E.R. bed away from a COVID-19 patient limited backcountry skiing, schussing vanished like a nose tickle without a sneeze. And that ever-present fear-of-missing-out we all feel every season just became plain missing out.

But I had already been feeling the FOMO pangs of missed ski days before the coronavirus pandemic began. It came in the form of a new puppy that cost me my typical drop-everything-and-ski freedom. Bodhi, my Siberian husky, joined me and my mustache in September 2019 and made an immediate heart-exploding impact. He also made an immediate adventure agenda impact.

Bike ride? Trail run? Nope, I have to stay home and make sure this four-legged furball doesn’t pee on something I care about. You say a storm is coming in and we should ski? I can’t. I have to pick up Bodhi’s backyard deuces before they disappear under six inches of fresh snow.

In time, I figured out my new puppy parenthood routine and was able to get in my weekly turns without feeling like an absentee father. Which was a good thing, because the skiing in Colorado, where I live, was fantastic midwinter. When Bodhi and I road tripped to Utah in February, COVID-19 was a tiny story I was ignorantly confident would disappear before I fully understood it.

Instead, I was focused on the deep-delivering storms, cold corduroy, perfect bumps, and bluebird dream days of the Centennial State and our neighboring Beehive State. My goggle tan and wind burned cheeks were in proper mid-season form, as were my ski-all-day quads. I felt primed for my getaway to Blanket Glacier Chalet in British Columbia in the spring. Then the world changed. That trip was canceled.

Starting in March, the more news about the pandemic I ingested, the more anxious and fearful I became, and the closer to home I stayed. My last face shot, my last day on skis, was sometime in the middle of the month. But maybe it wasn’t. I can’t be sure. When the stay at home order hit, I stuck to it like BBQ sauce on a white shirt. I haven’t been further than 15 miles from my house since. The pendulum swing of emotions has been stark and drastic. I’ve been OK, but I’ve also been very not OK.

At the pandemic’s onset, I worried about economic insecurity and the health and wellbeing of friends, family, and all of humanity. I’m still worried about that. Jogging around my neighborhood with the pup helped, and once the snow melted, so did getting atop my mountain bike. Those things are still helping.

But the lack of a proper goodbye to skiing this winter was a strange feeling that never disappeared. If anything, it stokes my anxiety fire of the current unanswerable questions around what the upcoming ski season will look like in North America. My overactive, anxious brain seems, at times, to be even more chaotic today than it was in March. But maybe the same mental magic I pulled on myself when Bodhi arrived will work on this dilemma too. I know I can adjust.

I used to constantly ask myself, ‘Have I done enough to get enough?’ The responsibilities of a new dog combined with a historically early shutdown would’ve made me say no, if not for a drastic change in perspective. Thanks to Bodhi, even before the pandemic, I stopped looking at total days, total hours, or total runs as the measuring stick of enjoyment and meaning in skiing.

The pending season is going to be a wildly different winter than we’ve known. Resort days may be fewer. Spaced out lift lines will likely mean longer waits. Maybe some lifts won’t spin at all. Perhaps we’ll have to make ski reservations like we’re dining out or squaring off on the back nine. Maybe there will be an overcrowded backcountry. But we will ski, and that skiing, no matter how limited it is, will be goddamn fantastic. All we have to do is start to think about the quality of our days rather than the quantity of our fear.

That, and wearing a fucking mask.