This story originally appeared in the Fall 2020 (49.1) issue of POWDER.
Connor Ryan sat in the back seat of a black Subaru Outback, tuning out what was happening around him and within him. He wore headphones; he didn’t feel much like chatting. It was a weekend in mid-March, and the beginning of an intense low-pressure storm in the West was showing. The snow had been heavy since Ryan and his ski partner left home in Colorado en route to Custer, South Dakota, to pick up a third skier. The trio planned to ski the tight, steep, rocky canyons and gullies peppered with deadfall near Spearfish Canyon, located in the Black Hills—Paha Sapa in the language of the region’s Lakota people.
But somewhere near Lewellen, Nebraska, on what was once Lakota land, Ryan began to feel conflicted.
On Sept. 2, 1855, 600 U.S. Army soldiers under command of General William S. Harney massacred half the population of Chief Little Thunder’s village at nearby Blue Water Creek. The soldiers fired cannons into caves sheltering roughly 90 women and children. Ryan, a member of the Húŋkpapȟa Lakȟóta, was now passing through the place of carnage on his way to go skiing.
The longer he sat in the backseat, the more he felt the heartbreaking history of his ancestors swirling through him as fiercely as the springtime snowstorm that blanketed the craggy terrain outside. The car navigated snowy roads mottled with biker bars and giant, unfurling American flags that loomed over the landscape. It was as if “a flea market of bullshit” had been set up inside his church.
To Ryan, 27, the Stars and Stripes signify a nation of conquerors. Passing burger stands and knickknack shops on the way to ski Paha Sapa, Ryan felt pain—a deep conflict within his two identities.
Years before, skiing had given him a sense of self and purpose, redirecting his life away from alcohol and drugs. But that same self is rooted in his Lakota heritage—one that now felt at odds with his desire to ski on land his people consider the sacred center of their universe.
As they pressed onward through the storm, he questioned, How can I ski here?
Like Many Lakota people, Ryan’s life story is dog-eared with episodes of overt racism and multigenerational trauma. His family is from the Standing Rock Reservation spanning the border between North and South Dakota, and he grew up in Boulder, Colorado, with his mom and his younger brother, Braden.
Outside of his family, he didn’t know any other Indigenous kids. His parents never lived together, and his then-stepfather was an abusive alcoholic. Ryan would see his biological father—who also suffered from the diseases of addiction and alcoholism—every other weekend until the visits stopped when Ryan was a teenager.
His non-Indigenous family members and friends used scenes from John Wayne movies and Dances With Wolves to try to “teach” Ryan about his culture. His mother did her best to provide for Ryan and his younger brother, relying on government assistance, loans, and a meager paycheck from waiting tables, nannying, and assistant jobs. Yet, Ryan recalls his childhood fondly, filled with memories of time spent outside building bike jumps, skateboarding, and exploring the woods with a BB gun and his golden retriever, Summit.
“He was never whole unless he was in the mountains,” says his mother, Michelle Seegers. At 5 years old, when he first learned to ski at Eldora Mountain, a small ski area 21 winding miles west of Boulder, Ryan always sought out deeper snow than his cohorts in ski school. He was fixated on the unique feeling of powder snow, the weightless dance of bobbing in and out of frosty depths.
When Ryan was in second grade, his mother received a phone call from a worried teacher. Her son had been reprimanded for hugging his classmates—a violation of the school’s “no touching” policy. But what truly concerned the teacher was the amount of time Ryan spent hugging trees, which he referred to as his friends. “He’s always had a divine connection with nature,” says Seegers. “The trees, the rocks, the rivers—all of nature are ancestors.”
Ryan’s father was an avid skier who taught his son the joy of sliding downhill. Until he was 10 years old, Ryan skied at Eldora weekly, in ski school and with his father. But as their relationship became more contentious, combined with the economic doldrums of the aughts, skiing became a luxury Ryan and his family could no longer afford.
Ryan skied only a handful of times as a teenager. He felt aimless. His junior year, he started smoking weed, doing cocaine, and pills. “I didn’t know how to spend my time, so I’d just get high. It was an escape from a world where my needs weren’t getting met emotionally or spiritually,” he says.
After high school, Ryan enrolled at Metro State University in Denver, Colorado, to study political science. During an assignment on Native American participation in politics, Ryan was exposed to his own history for the first time. He learned of the racism and trauma the Lakota endured, specifically his grandfather, who was taken from his family when he was a boy and forced to denounce his Lakota culture to attend Catholic school. He was drafted into the Navy during World War II at the age of 15 and ultimately became a POW. Returning home, his life was peppered with alcoholism and stints in prison.
“I felt like a survivor of something,” says Ryan. “I saw value in my history. It gave me context for what my grandfather had experienced. And it turned me against the system.”
Still, Ryan was more enamored with party culture than his schoolwork. After a year, he dropped out of college and worked different odd jobs, mostly growing and trimming legal weed. “I was totally lost and my only satisfaction in life was getting high. I didn’t have a purpose. I was mad at the world, without a mission or momentum. I hadn’t formed an identity,” he says. The next two years were a listless stream of parties, failed get-rich-quick schemes, and malaise. Living in a two-bedroom apartment with his mother, brother, and cousin, affording rent and groceries was a constant struggle.
In the summer of 2014, Ryan and a group of friends from Denver attended a Lakota music festival in Piedmont, South Dakota, on the edge of Paha Sapa. Ryan wanted to see Supaman, an Apsáalooke rapper to whom he’d just begun listening.
“His whole message was pro-Indigenous thought, pro-peace and -love, and anti-establishment,” Ryan recalls. “It was all these parts of myself that I hadn’t connected. It was things that I’d felt, but hadn’t put into words.” At the concert, he met a group of men who lived in Boulder, where they practiced Lakota ceremonies—sun dancing, sweat lodges, and hanblechya, a traditional vision ritual that encourages suffering to find your individual purpose and be of service to others.
When he returned from South Dakota, Ryan did two things that changed the course of his life: First, he began practicing Lakota traditions with the men he met at the concert. He began to learn how his heritage was tied to land and nature; how the sun, sky, and winds were all part of the Great Spirit, Wakan Tanka. Second, he got a job on a marijuana farm in California for a few months and dedicated himself to saving money for skiing.
By November, he was back in Colorado and had enough cash for a ski pass and discounted gear from an REI Outlet. Driving toward resorts like Copper and Vail on I-70, Ryan felt a sense of nostalgia. “I have to get back to that,” Ryan remembers thinking.
“There was a home feeling under there somewhere, like there was a time when I was happy and all this bullshit wasn’t happening and I didn’t have all these problems. I could just slide downhill. I wanted to get back to that freedom and joy I felt as a child.”
But for a poor Lakota man who lived in the projects, skiing felt off-limits. “I felt like, This isn’t for you. This is for people who can afford all these things,” he says. “Middle class white people at the ski resort didn’t want me there, because ski culture wasn’t my culture. It felt like a wall.”
Still, he could not shake the desire to return to the happiness he knew skiing held for him.
Ryan didn’t immediately understand the connection between his desire to ski and his simultaneous, albeit separate, immersion into Lakota traditions. He sang Lakota songs on the chairlift and before dropping into his line he’d scream “Hokahey!” a traditional battle cry that translates as “Today is a good day to die.” It’s not a dark statement tempting fate; rather, it is a proclamation of extreme gratitude: Everything is so right in this moment that if I were to die, it would be OK. On days spent backcountry skiing on nearby Berthoud Pass using hand-me-down gear, Ryan was content.
But that contentment quickly melted away when he participated in Lakota ceremonies, like inikagapi, a sweat-lodge ceremony called “the making of new breath” that was held near Eldora and the powder stashes that brought him so much joy. He still felt being a skier and being Lakota were in conflict. “I had one foot in a ski boot and one in the sweat lodge,” says Ryan.
“Everything in ceremony teaches you selflessness; skiing felt selfish. Everyone I went to ceremony with didn’t ski. And everyone I skied with didn’t go to ceremony.”
That changed when he completed his first hanblechya in 2018.
Inside a sweat lodge, Ryan went without food or water for two days. He lost the awareness of when he was awake and when he was asleep, saw himself skiing a dreamscape, repeating the question, What if I am the last skier?
“Advocating for the environment and climate, ceremony takes that to a whole new level because it allows you to see how dependent you are on everything for life. I want my culture to live on. I want my sport to live on,” says Ryan. “I realized the two purposes could be married. I need to connect to the land because I am Lakota; it’s a principle of my culture and who I am. The way I do that is through skiing.”
Ryan realized that by protecting one, he would be protecting the other. The moment signified a convergence of the two sides of his identity, and a specific purpose: environmental conservation through Lakota traditions.
A few months later, while skiing Winter Park, Ryan met Dr. Len Necefer. The founder of an apparel and media company called Natives Outdoors that empowers Indigenous communities, Necefer was looking for athletes to serve as brand ambassadors. He couldn’t help but grin while watching Ryan’s six-foot-five lean, muscular frame arc long turns.
Ryan’s friends describe his ski style as a “big-man bob.” He skis raw and fast; his hips swivel and dance through the snow, not fighting with the terrain but adapting with it. “Once we got out there, I was like, ‘This guy is legit. He can ski,’” Necefer recalls. “He was really confident. His kit was falling apart and his skis were whacked out, but he was still ripping.”
When Cody Townsend invited Necefer to join him on a 2019 descent of Mount Tukuhnikivatz in Utah’s La Sals, Necefer asked if Ryan could join.
Townsend, a ski industry silverback, found himself in awe of Ryan’s ability to frame conservation work within his cultural perspective. “We all cherish the mountains, but here is a guy whose entire life is focused on skiing and trying to protect the places he skis, because it’s important to who he is as a human,” says Townsend. “His dual passion of skiing and preserving wild places, preserving cultural heritage, is so much more than the selfish act that we all do of just enjoying skiing.”
Ryan also works to destroy some of the same barriers to skiing that he felt as a poor, non-white person. According to Snowsports Industries of America, there were nearly 15 million skiers in the U.S. in 2019. Of those, over 70 percent are white. Native American skiers share a portion of the meager 4 percent that aren’t Caucasian, Black, African American, Asian, or Hispanic. Ryan’s work with Natives Outdoors is focused on changing that.
“Providing traditional stories and traditional ecological knowledge alongside the sport helps preserve our culture, but also shows the ways that we’ve taken care of the land for so long. And it worked,” says Ryan. “The way we take care of the land now isn’t working. Who knows better than us what kind of shift is necessary?” Ryan is quick to point out how Native people, like the Lakota, lived on undisturbed land for generations before it was used for commercial recreation. Now, in a matter of a few hundred years, that land—and our sport of skiing—are at risk. “The answer is to let Indigenous people lead the way to help conservation,” he says. “We should be the ones to bring it back into balance.”
Framing both recreation and conservation through Indigenous worldviews is just one step in reforming skiing. Townsend hopes that the ski community will take note and bust that door wide open.
“Having people like Connor, who may not be the next Seth Morrison in performance but could be the next Shane McConkey in inspiration, is crucially important to the future of the industry,” he says.
It was shortly after skiing in the La Sals that Ryan found himself in the backseat of the Outback on winding roads in South Dakota. Upon arrival, they parked by a creek to begin their ski tour. The snow had pillowed on the rocks surrounding the creek. Ryan watched flakes descend into its icy waters. He walked to the edge, knelt down, and cupped his hands to spread water on his face. As he took a drink from the river, something shifted, and the conflict he felt during the drive to this place was replaced with a realization. He now explains it as the Lakota idea of divine fate, taku wakan skan skan, “Something sacred moves through everything.”
“I realized that somebody who is related to me, thousands of years ago, probably drank from this same creek,” he says. “When I drop into a line and yell ‘hokahey,’ it echoes through the same trees where someone yelled it for the first time. The gravity of that—I’ve never felt so connected to a place. It is the meeting of the two sides of me. The world we have is broken and complicated, and there’s a lot of hurt. But there is also this. I feel seen here by my ancestors—and they are proud of me.”
