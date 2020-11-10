This story originally appeared in the Fall 2020 (49.1) issue of POWDER.

Connor Ryan sat in the back seat of a black Subaru Outback, tuning out what was happening around him and within him. He wore headphones; he didn’t feel much like chatting. It was a weekend in mid-March, and the beginning of an intense low-pressure storm in the West was showing. The snow had been heavy since Ryan and his ski partner left home in Colorado en route to Custer, South Dakota, to pick up a third skier. The trio planned to ski the tight, steep, rocky canyons and gullies peppered with deadfall near Spearfish Canyon, located in the Black Hills—Paha Sapa in the language of the region’s Lakota people.

But somewhere near Lewellen, Nebraska, on what was once Lakota land, Ryan began to feel conflicted.

On Sept. 2, 1855, 600 U.S. Army soldiers under command of General William S. Harney massacred half the population of Chief Little Thunder’s village at nearby Blue Water Creek. The soldiers fired cannons into caves sheltering roughly 90 women and children. Ryan, a member of the Húŋkpapȟa Lakȟóta, was now passing through the place of carnage on his way to go skiing.

The longer he sat in the backseat, the more he felt the heartbreaking history of his ancestors swirling through him as fiercely as the springtime snowstorm that blanketed the craggy terrain outside. The car navigated snowy roads mottled with biker bars and giant, unfurling American flags that loomed over the landscape. It was as if “a flea market of bullshit” had been set up inside his church.

To Ryan, 27, the Stars and Stripes signify a nation of conquerors. Passing burger stands and knickknack shops on the way to ski Paha Sapa, Ryan felt pain—a deep conflict within his two identities.