A Skier’s Guide to Snowbasin, Utah

Utah: steep fall lines, sheltered trees, deep powder, and…easy housing? While the communities at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon are among the most desirable in all of skidom, a short drive up Interstate 15 lies the lesser-heralded world-class resort bedroom community of Ogden.

Life is slower in Ogden compared to Salt Lake City, but this belies just how good the skiing is. The local resort, Snowbasin, boasts 2,900 feet of vertical that contains some of the least tracked powder stashes in the state. Ask any local and they’ll tell you: A powder day can become powder mornings at some of Utah’s higher profile ski areas; at Snowbasin, they become powder days.

That’s why Snowbasin is a cornerstone of the Ogden community. The locals here are lifers; many learned to ski at Snowbasin, plenty have traveled the wide skiing world, and they all come back. Even the patrollers are generational.

In this episode of “Passing Through,” meet some of these locals and see why, to them, Snowbasin is home.