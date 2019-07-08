Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

MOUNT MOUNTAIN INTERNAL MEMO: It has come to my attention, as legal counsel to Mount Mountain Ski Area Resort, that our document detailing the lift ticket purchaser’s assumption of risk, waiver of certain legal rights, and indemnity agreement may benefit from some additions in advance of the 2019-2020 ski season. My very specific recommendations for an updated agreement are as follows.

“I understand and agree that skiing is an inherently hazardous activity involving many common and ordinary risks and dangers including, but not limited to:

“The consumption of raw or undercooked meats and/or eggs in the lift line, which may increase risk of food-borne illness,

“The consumption immediately thereafter of cheese fondue on the gondola, which may coalesce and form a gummy, yet firm, ball in the stomach,

“The consumption, hours later, of a fistful of sweaty bacon that has been stored in the pocket of any pant, jacket, or midlayer, which, upon entry into the stomach, may be sucked into the magnetic orbit of the cheese ball,

“The consumption, throughout the day, of various alcoholic beverages obtained from unapproved and unlicensed “liquor boxes” scattered about the resort, which may agitate the cheese ball, causing it to become inflamed and/or indigestible via natural mechanisms, and

“The consumption of champagne far before the proper après hour, causing the cheese ball to ricochet around the abdominal cavity or lubricate it in such a way that it begins to travel painfully back up the esophagus.

“Skier acknowledges the inappropriate consumption of spirits may result in certain undesirable encounters leading to injury, for which skier takes full responsibility, including but not limited to,

“Increased contact with domestic and wild animals (which can definitely smell the cheese ball),

“Increased contact with persons for whom the skier maintains unrequited love or affection (unrequited due to any reason, but especially due to malodorous farts, regardless of whether they are appropriately claimed),

“Increased contact with Gwenyth Paltrow,

“Increased contact with terrain features, padded and non-padded structures, SKI SLOW signs, employees of Mount Mountain Ski Area Resort hollering ‘SLOW DOWN,’ and any other object naturally or unexpectedly occurring within ski area boundaries.

“Furthermore, skier accepts forfeiture of certain resort privileges and services if they engage in any (or all) of the following reckless behaviors:

“Exhibition of either one or both buttocks,

“Dressing in any outfit with a denim content of 15-percent or more,

“Removing the helmet to achieve a casual, cool, and laid-back sort of vibe, even though they are all of the above already, and would remain so even with the helmet on,

“Using trauma shears to give a friend a surprisingly distinguished and sexy mullet, and/or

“Receiving a surprisingly distinguished and sexy mullet from a friend wielding trauma shears.

“Finally, skier freely and fully assumes all such hazards, also including the possibility of:

“Sunburn,

“Fun hangover,

“Alcohol hangover, and

“Alarming, distressing, or otherwise disturbing stool, produced on-site or off-site, at any point now or later, due to the presence of a malignant cheese ball that is, without a doubt, rotting inside them.”