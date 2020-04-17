Skier Killed in Colorado Avalanche

A skier was killed Wednesday, April 15, on Red Peak, north of Silverthorne Colorado, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) and Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG).

Three experienced backcountry skiers, carrying appropriate snow safety equipment, approached a north-facing couloir on Red Peak via the southeast and spent a short time on the summit before descending. When the third skier descended, they triggered a small wind pocket in fairly steep terrain that sent a slide that caught the two skiers below. One skier was able to roll back onto his skis and get out of the way, and the other was carried about 1,800 feet and killed, due to trauma, according to the release.

The recovery effort, expected to commence April 17, will consist of six to seven team members from SCRG in addition to members of the CAIC.

SCRG made the decision not to send in recovery teams the evening of the incident, considering snow and avalanche conditions (danger rating of considerable), fading light, the distance to the victim (about 8 to 9 miles round trip over rough terrain), and the impending heavy snow storm.

The avalanche forecast for April 15 was considerable, and according to CAIC director Ethan Greene, the skiers were aware of the hazards and had discussed them before selecting their line. Greene said that while this event was both unfortunate and incredibly tragic, it is not unusual for the kinds of avalanche events this time of year.

SCRG continues to ask that backcountry skiers build in extra margins of safety, recreate close to home, and follow all social distancing guidelines to relieve strain from SAR and healthcare systems.

The victim’s identity will be released after notification of the next of kin.