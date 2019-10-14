Skida’s New ’80s-Inspired Prints Have an Inspirational Backstory

When Corinne Prevot began selling handmade sewn hats at her high school Nordic races in Vermont, the idea wasn’t to start a business. Like most successful companies, it developed from a need. In this case, the need was a hat that could handle the cold and sweaty nature of Nordic racing, yet also combine her artistic style—crafting unique prints that still shape the brand today.

Over a decade into beginning Skida, the brand is steaming towards their twelfth year of business. Their small brand stature, story, and local production make them novel. But perhaps more impressively, Skida has experienced sustained growth over these years without any debt.

Skida means “to ski” in Swedish, and skiing remains a large part of the brand identity. That fun vibe of being in the mountains and sliding on snow has now translated into a thriving business that produces a variety of hats, headbands, and neck gaiters with over 300 retailer partners in addition to their direct to consumer online shop. Here’s what Prevot has to say about how she and her team got here:

I pour a lot of heart and soul into the creative process. Skiing is large part of our brand and spending a lot of time on snow is a huge help to get my head in the game. I like to call it productive procrastination.

One of the sad things about turning over prints is we’ve been working on them for a while and finally get a chance to release them, then all of a sudden they’re gone. Sometimes you have to let things go and trust that something good will come along.

This year’s collection is based on my Aunt Ilse, her inspiring life and the rich theme of skiing during the ’80s. Ilse was an aspiring racer and was passionate about moving to France during the time of Jean-Claude Killy. She left for University of Grenoble for ski racing, later becoming a certified ski instructor (a big deal in Europe), and ultimately started a guiding company in the ’80s. In 2003 she passed away from being caught in an avalanche. Ilse was strong minded and driven.

I found a photo of Ilse in my grandmother’s house. She had big yellow glasses, skis on her shoulder and was on a mind-blowing ridgeline. She faced challenges in becoming a French citizen, school, exams, and with being a women starting a guiding company. She made skiing her entire life and proved that it can be done.

We’ve stayed true as an accessory brand with small products that connect people and bring joy. We’ve been working with a group of sewers for eight years now. We’re so lucky and they’re awesome—we’ve done a lot of really amazing custom order partnerships and our sewers are producing constantly.

One of the biggest challenges now is planning for our demand and the season. Our winter season is relatively short and we have to have the inventory to supply retailers and our online shop. The early hats were small batch and we made them as we went. A lot of our growth has been managed, it’s all very strategic in what want to achieve and the goals for the season.

As a freshman at Middlebury, I didn’t know what a business plan was. I never thought of that, but rather… ‘Oh, this print is cool and we’re getting low on inventory, we should make more hats.’ I took Intro to Entrepreneurship during my freshman year and that really resonated with me. I had been making hats and selling them on a website at the time, while studying sociology and geography, and the whole class was set up to start and run a business.

Ignorance is bliss. I think back to our first ski trade show where we weaseled our way onto the main floor. We were a group of friends and co-workers and we didn’t know anything. We went to Lowe’s the night before to get materials to build the booth, and were drinking and partying a lot. Now I’m dotting every I and T. I can’t believe we pulled it off back then.