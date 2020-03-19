Seasonal Workers of Vail Resorts Must Vacate Employee Housing by March 27

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Seasonal part-time employees of Vail Resorts will be unemployed by March 22 and have until March 27 to vacate employee housing, according to internal communications from CEO Rob Katz on Tuesday.

The announcement came on the heels of Vail Resorts’ decision on March 17 not to reopen their 34 North American ski areas for the 2019-20 season. Initially, they had planned to close for one week beginning March 14, the day before Gov. Jared Polis ordered every ski area in Colorado to close immediately.

“Many of our local communities are strongly encouraging all visitors and non-full-time residents to return to their primary residences as soon as possible,” wrote CEO Rob Katz in a letter to employees on March 18. “Our communities are currently operating under a state of emergency. People in dense housing with unrelated individuals are at increased risk of exposure.”

In Colorado, Eagle County Public Health confirmed they had asked Vail Resorts to direct their employees to leave employee housing, according to the Vail Daily.

The company employs 55,000 workers and houses thousands of them, including a large number of international employees working on J-1 visas.

Those living in employee housing with travel restrictions to their primary residence, or who have symptoms and/or have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been advised to quarantine or self-isolate will be allowed to remain in employee housing until a safe transition plan can be determined, according to the letter from Katz.

Employees who are experiencing symptoms are being told remain at their residence, contact local health authorities, and follow all health department guidance regarding isolation and minimizing contact with other people.

The EpicPromise Employee Foundation is accepting Emergency Relief applications for those with COVID-19, care-taking for someone with COVID-19, or under quarantine due to COVID-19.