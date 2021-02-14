Season 2, Episode 4 of ‘Run Around the World’: Pushing New Levels of Human Potential

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Running around the world from Oman to Ushuaia, Champion ultra runner Meredith Edwards unknowingly battled anemia. One day her “life blew up” and the journey beyond the finish line into the little known world of extreme sports medicine reveals how she found her health and the podium again.

Season 2, Episode 4 is a riveting tale of accountability and the commitment of today’s extreme athletes to maintain performance while pushing new levels of human potential.

