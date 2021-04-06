Season 2, Episode 3 of ‘Run Around the World’: Reflections and Revelations

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Global travel may have slowed down this year, but running certainly did not—especially for the crew of Run Around the World. Crossing Switzerland on foot, running through the arts district of Mexico City, and overcoming the hurdles of a global pandemic made 2020 a year of growth.

Join the team—including world-renowned ultrarunners Jason Schlarb, Meredith Edwards, Ian Morgan, Diego Pazos, and Knox Robinson—for reflections on the benefits running brought to 2020.

Catch Season 2 here:

And if you missed Season 1, here are all the episodes: