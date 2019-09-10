Try reading 200 emails daily, speaking on panels, to elected officials, and grassroots activists—all the while keeping a mainstream heading for an organization that is constantly labeled ‘radical’ by its powerful opponents in the fossil fuel industry.

This is a day in the life of Protect Our Winters’ executive director, Mario Molina.

A naturalized citizen and former green card holder from Antigua, Guatemala, the non-profit leader is the antithesis to the lobbyists he faces on a day to day basis. Prior to joining Protect Our Winters in 2017, Molina served as the deputy director for the Alliance for Climate Education, which raises climate awareness among the next generation of climate activists.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Protect Our Winters

Nowadays, the split-boarding ED is leading the winter sports community’s response to climate change by building POW’s first political action fund (POW AF), which focuses on championing political candidates whose policies include achieving carbon independence before, as Mario puts it direly, “it’s too late.” According to the United Nations, the timeline to prevent “irreversible damage to our planet” is just 11 years.

POWDER sat down with Molina to discuss everything from heli-skiing to the climate legacy he wants to leave his children.

POWDER: You’ve expressed your desire to see climate change become a bi-partisan issue. So how do you get winter into the hearts and minds of politicians?

Molina: The biggest challenge is finding a sense of urgency. For the last 30 years, we’ve been kicking the can down the road and now we’re having to deal with the consequences. If the fossil fuel industry didn’t donate billions of dollars to political campaigns, we’d be a lot further along. The biggest challenge of my job is taking on lobbies like the Koch Brothers.

How does Protect Our Winters compete against that kind of big money?

Molina: Ultimately, the people hold power in a democracy. It’s our goal to mobilize a percentage of our audience so we can counteract money in politics with actual votes. Check your voter registration status here.

Do you think the ski industry is doing enough?

Molina: In the last year, we’ve seen a real awakening within the ski industry as far as making climate change a priority. Some entities are coming a little late to the game, but we’re happy they’re coming at all.

What can individual skiers do?

Molina: You’ve got to start somewhere. You don’t immediately go from buying your first pair of skis to dropping into backcountry couloirs the same day. The first step is learning about the sport and the same is true for climate change. Whether that’s showing up at city council meetings, commenting during public hearings, or voting for candidates that support climate action, we need change that comes from the top.

Does seeing high emission heli-skiing make your skin crawl?

Molina: No, it doesn’t bother me. Although I don’t practice it and neither does Jeremy [Jones] anymore, the amount of people heli skiing is extremely marginal. What we do recommend is that people examine their own lives for ways to mitigate their own footprints. So, while I’m not gonna discourage someone from taking that once-in-a-lifetime heli skiing trip to Alaska, I may tell the guy who going for his 10th trip of the year to hold off.

Can you give us an example of someone in the ski space who is doing the right thing?

Molina: Auden Schendler works as the vice president of sustainability at Aspen Skiing Co. and he’s been pushing climate action for a long time within Aspen and the ski industry at large. He’s a remarkably strong skier, strong climber, and relates to the topics on a very personal level. He’s not afraid to speak up on climate and persuade others to get political.

How did you get into snowboarding?

Molina: I got a second-hand snowboard from my geography professor at Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina. I learned to snowboard on ice at Sugar Mountain. It wasn’t until a girlfriend from Canada brought me to Kicking Horse I got to ride powder for the first time. Twenty-five hundred vertical feet of untouched will have a lasting effect on anybody.

Being a father, what are you hoping to preserve for your kids? What would you like them to get out of your work with Protect Our Winters?

Molina: We named our daughter Nivale, which means first snow in Latin. It really comes down to giving Nivale and her sister, Elena the opportunities to have the same life changing experiences in the mountains I’ve had. Whether that’s skiing, snowboarding, or mountain-biking, I want them to live in a world where the mountains can help shape their individual characters.

What is your key message to skiers out there as we get closer and closer to Election Day 2020?

Molina: We’re often struggling with feelings of guilt because we’re driving to the mountain or we’re riding on lifts. Our key message is this: you don’t have to be perfect in order to be a climate advocate. Register to vote here.