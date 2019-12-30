The Reluctant Heir to an Alaskan Heli Operation

This story originally appeared in the November 2019 (48.2) issue of POWDER.

IT WAS NEARING THE END of the heli ski season last April when Ali Meiners finally had a moment to rest. Seated at the small dining table in her cabin at mile marker 45 on Alaska’s Richardson Highway, she was calm, maybe tired, and holding a cup of tea between her hands. The season was her seventh as president and CEO of Alaska Rendezvous Heli Guides, but this was never the plan.

Growing up between Victor, Idaho, and Jackson, Wyoming, Ali didn’t spend time in Alaska. That was her dad’s world. Legendary heli ski pioneer Theo Meiners started Alaska Rendezvous Heli Guides with 27 acres and an abandoned building on Thompson Pass in 2001. He ran the operation as lead guide until his death on September 20, 2012, by which point “the Rendezvous” had grown to 3,500 skiable acres and three buildings.

Theo’s passing left Ali and her half-brother to pick up the pieces of their father’s legacy. In the years since, Ali and the guides have worked tirelessly to keep the operation viable while staying true to the Rendezvous spirit. Yet Ali faces a number of challenges including an aging client base, a shrinking winter season, and her own uncertain future amid a place that holds both unbearable pain and indescribable joy.

Photo Credit: Frank Shine

ANYONE DRIVING the 368 miles between Valdez and Fairbanks can stop in at the restaurant and tavern open year round on the Alaska

Rendezvous property. Unless you’re visiting between March and April, when the thwap-thwap-thwap of helicopter blades give it away, you’d never know you were visiting one of the most revered heli ski operations in the world.

The grounds are rugged but inviting; simple, usually muddy, and home to a few friendly dogs. In other words, it’s exactly as Theo intended it. There’s a 12-room motel that also serves as pilots’ quarters, the restaurant and tavern, and the office, plus a few converted shipping containers that serve as employee housing. They offer RV parking with full hook ups, trash, and shower facilities for $25 a night.

“Theo wanted everybody to be together, the ski bum, the stockbroker, and the world leader all skiing in the same place. Everybody is on level ground. That’s why he called it the Rendezvous—it’s a place for people to come and be together,” says 12-season-veteran guide Dan “Jiggy” Janjigian. “It’s almost like sacred ground that we’re living on. There’s something about that piece of land that breeds togetherness. It is far from luxurious. But then you get into the helicopter, you get out there, and your whole mindset is just changed entirely.”

Photo Credit: David Reddick

It’s not simply his spirit that Theo instilled in the place. Inside the lodge, there’s a spot where skiers can look out a with perfect views of the Rendezvous’ quintessential zones: Mount Tiekel to the northwest, Three Pigs to the southwest, and the summits of Mount Billy Mitchell, Loneliness, and Happiness to the south.

“I often wonder how many times he put a ladder in the space knowing that he wanted this view to be part of his vision,” says Ali. “He was such an eccentric person, I’m certain that he did it many times because he just knew exactly where he wanted that window to be.”

Ali came here for the first time when she was 18, during the spring of her senior year of high school. “I just remember being really mesmerized and yet not fulling understanding these mountains,” says Ali. “The Tetons are pretty big mountains, but this is different.”

The sky was milky that day, but it cleared enough to fly and she and her dad went skiing together in the Chugach for the first time. “My mind was blown,” she says. “It was like, ‘Wow. This is why he’s here.’ Maybe I didn’t fully understand, but I got a better idea of why his heart was here and why he chose to be here.”

Photo Credit: Frank Shine

Ali didn’t spend much time with her father growing up. He and her mother divorced when Ali was 3 years old, and while they skied together and spent Thanksgivings together, Theo traveled a lot. During the summers, he worked as a wildland firefighter wherever he was needed and as a ski patroller in South America. Even when Theo remarried and had a son, Ali’s half-brother Aidan, his schedule made it hard to know when he was in town. “We had a challenging relationship,” Ali says of her father. “It wasn’t really until right before he died that we started to have a real father-daughter relationship.”

The shift began after high school, when Ali started spending more time in Alaska. “I got to see why he loved it, what the draw was,” she says. “It didn’t make his not being around a lot [when I was younger] go away, but it made it more palatable.”

As a teenager, Ali interned for the Teton Valley News. In the fall following her first trip to Thompson Pass, she enrolled at the University of Missouri, Columbia, where she studied journalism and considered a career covering armed conflicts as a war reporter. During her four years of college, she transferred schools twice; once to the University of Colorado and then again to Idaho State University where she graduated in 2007.

Shortly after, she accepted an internship in the accessories department at Harper’s Bazaar—a far cry from the hard news reporting she dreamt of—but it was a foot into the door of the New York publishing scene and one of the several writing and editing jobs she worked while living in the city.

The following spring, Ali visited her dad for a week on Thompson Pass. One of the guides had just broken his leg, which put an unexpected strain on what was normally a seamless operation. Sensing a need for extra help and her desire to spend more time with family, she left her job in New York and spent the remainder of the heli ski season working in the business office.

“My dad was a very private person. And he was very funny with money, so he never really let anybody do things for him. So payroll was always late,” says Ali. “He gave me everything and said, ‘This is how we’ve been doing it, now you do it.’ The

learning curve is steep here. I thought I was coming up to help with housekeeping.”

Ali returned the following year, and every season for the past 10 years. “If you had told me then that I would still be here now, I would have laughed at you,” she says.

For the first several years, working with her dad was a business relationship. Their conversations centered on booking and bills. Then something started to shift. “The year before he died, we were starting to have this father-daughter relationship

that I always imagined was possible,” she says. “There were so many things about his death that were hard, but I really feel like I missed out on an opportunity to be his daughter.”

Photo Credit: Crystal Sagan

Part of Theo’s legacy came in the form of his ever-increasing avalanche knowledge. From 1996-2000, he worked as the logistics manager for Doug and Emily Coombs’ heli skiing operation on Thompson Pass where he closely studied the snowpack of the Chugach before striking out on his own.

A lifelong student of snow science and backcountry safety, Theo was working with some of the leading snow scientists in North America and Switzerland at the time of his death to better understand the snow flow of an avalanche and develop survival techniques based on their research. He was in Anchorage, being honored for his work, at the International Snow Science Workshop when he fell to his death from a second-floor escalator. He was 59 years old.

In light of Theo’s death, Alaska Rendezvous didn’t offer heli skiing during the 2013 season. Instead, they hosted another operation, kept the bar and restaurant going, and did what they could to maintain their presence on the pass before relaunching the guided business in 2014. That first year they operated without Theo, “it was daunting,” Jiggy remembers. “It sort of felt like we were an army without a general.”

But they did have a general; it’s just that everyone still thought of Ali as the little sister and not the boss.

“I never thought that it was an option to not run the Rendezvous,” she says, but the transition wasn’t easy. She had to establish new boundaries that at times left her feeling isolated from the group. But a shared love for Theo and what he built pulled everyone through the growing pains. It’s what keeps them coming back.

Photo Credit: Frank Shine

“I had shed blood, sweat, and tears there for five years already. It’s my second home and my connection to the place is strong,” says Jiggy. “It’s a very difficult task being up there—it puts a strain on personal life, family life, paying rent on a place and not being there—but the draw is too big. It’s like a piece of your soul is there and you need to go there to reconnect with it.”

Jiggy calls it being ‘indoctrinated into Theo’s regime.’ His knowledge was so deep and experience so vast, the guides have to continued to do as Theo did, even in his absence. He had a very particular way of doing things, and that’s the way they are still done. It’s a continuation of Theo’s work.

“He spent a lot of time here creating the space, creating this atmosphere,” says Ali. “He was an incredible dreamer and a prime example of someone who made their dreams come true.”

Ali still splits her time between her home in Jackson and Thompson Pass. Her father’s old cabin, which is connected to the Rendezvous’ office, is her home when she’s here. His belongings—skis, coffee cups, paperwork, books, a small framed photo of a young Ali on skis—fill the living space. Almost nothing has changed since Theo lived here, giving it the feeling that he has just stepped out of the room, or gone out for a ski with the promise to be back before dinner.

Photo Credit: Frank Shine

In her pocket, Ali carries a small white cloth wrapped around some of her father’s ashes. It’s always with her. His photos and belongings still adorn the lodge. Among the guides and many of the guests who have been return-clients since the operation’s early years, Theo is a regular topic of conversation.

“I can still very much feel him here, and that’s good. But it’s always difficult,” says Ali. “It’s a constant reminder of what is lost and what will never be regained.”

Those reminders don’t happen in a vacuum, however. Throughout the six-week heli ski season, they’re interspersed with other moments—like when clients step out of the helicopter for the first time and are brought to tears at the sheer beauty of the Chugach. Or when local skiers from up the road arrive buzzing with joy, having saved up enough for their first half-day of heli skiing. Or when everyone—the locals, the teary-eyed rookies, the film crews and the rich guys and everyone else—saddle up to the bar in the afternoon and struggle to find the words to describe The Best Day Ever.

Those moments make everything worth it.

“They carry that positivity with them out into the world and that’s what we do—we create a positive, safe, and loving space where people can be in the mountains and experience it from all thresholds of life,” Ali says.

IT’S AFTER MIDNIGHT and the inhabitants of mile 45 are gathered around a bonfire of wooden pallets in the parking lot. The fire is so big and so hot, no one stands within 20 feet of the flames.

Music plays from at least three different portable speakers. Guests and cooks adorned with glow sticks dance with beers in hand while two pilots and a guide twirl ribbon wands in silky figure eights in the air as everyone waits for the northern lights to appear.

Photo Credit: Frank Shine

They came gradually, and then all at once. Like paint spinning off a brush that’s been dipped in water, the lights dance above the illuminated mountain range, rippling greens and yellows across an inky black night. The music quiets and the dancing stops as this ramshackle group of skiers turned to face the show. Ali stands in the back, away from the fire, her face barely illuminated in the dark.

Theo had another rule at the Rendezvous. No matter the time, if you are awake to witness the aurora borealis, you must rouse the entire camp. It’s one of her dad’s rules that Ali makes sure everyone follows, because something like that— something like all of this—is meant to be shared.

