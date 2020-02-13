This story originally appeared in the December 2019 (48.3) issue of POWDER.

Puppies spill out of the front door of Lindsey Vonn’s new house in a maple and oak-shaded north New Jersey suburb. It’s her first shared home with fiancé PK Subban, an NHL defenseman for the New Jersey Devils.

After dating for over a year, Subban, 30, proposed to Vonn, 35, this summer with a massive emerald ring—her favorite color and his birthstone. On her finger, under the gemstone, is a small tattoo of a shark. Like Vonn, sharks are only built for forward motion. She always told herself, “If someone is going to cover up the tattoo [with a ring], they have to be going in the same direction.”

Photo Credit: Laurel Golio

Their house has the feel of two lives coming together, with an endearing mash-up of combined furniture and U-Haul boxes stacked in the foyer. A few of the rooms are still unfurnished, which is working out just fine for their dog pack. Vonn’s spaniel Lucy and her two rescues careen from the marble-tiled foyer into the empty ballroom, wrestling two new foster pups.

“The dogs give me emotional stability when everything is uncertain,” she says.

Photo Credit: Laurel Golio

Since Vonn vowed to become the greatest skier of all time when she was 5 years old, little has been uncertain in her life. That changed this past February when she skied her final race, the 2019 World Championships downhill in Åre, Sweden. She podiumed with a bronze—her eighth championships medal. It was her swan song before retiring from a 19-year career, during which she became the most accomplished female ski racer in history.