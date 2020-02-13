This story originally appeared in the December 2019 (48.3) issue of POWDER.
Puppies spill out of the front door of Lindsey Vonn’s new house in a maple and oak-shaded north New Jersey suburb. It’s her first shared home with fiancé PK Subban, an NHL defenseman for the New Jersey Devils.
After dating for over a year, Subban, 30, proposed to Vonn, 35, this summer with a massive emerald ring—her favorite color and his birthstone. On her finger, under the gemstone, is a small tattoo of a shark. Like Vonn, sharks are only built for forward motion. She always told herself, “If someone is going to cover up the tattoo [with a ring], they have to be going in the same direction.”
Their house has the feel of two lives coming together, with an endearing mash-up of combined furniture and U-Haul boxes stacked in the foyer. A few of the rooms are still unfurnished, which is working out just fine for their dog pack. Vonn’s spaniel Lucy and her two rescues careen from the marble-tiled foyer into the empty ballroom, wrestling two new foster pups.
“The dogs give me emotional stability when everything is uncertain,” she says.
Since Vonn vowed to become the greatest skier of all time when she was 5 years old, little has been uncertain in her life. That changed this past February when she skied her final race, the 2019 World Championships downhill in Åre, Sweden. She podiumed with a bronze—her eighth championships medal. It was her swan song before retiring from a 19-year career, during which she became the most accomplished female ski racer in history.
She holds the distinction of the most World Cup podiums of any woman: 137. Of those, 82 were first-place finishes, more than any other woman. Seventy one of those wins were in speed events, but Vonn is also one of seven women to win a World Cup race in each of the five disciplines. She won four World Cup overall championships, back-to-back-to-back from 2008 to 2010, and also in 2012. And don’t forget the three Olympic medals, including her gold from the 2010 Vancouver downhill. Vonn became a household name because she competed with a ferocious intention to win, every single time, even when in pain. It was exhilarating to watch her haul into a tight, scary downhill turn on an aggressive edge and hold steady.
During Vonn’s career, she survived dozens of crashes that would have been game-ending for less tenacious competitors. Her recoveries were almost as remarkable as her race results. She did more than come back impossibly fast—she came back and won. But in the sunset of her career, she was forced to accept that her body wasn’t recovering as well or as quickly as she needed it to, and no amount of mental fortitude could change that. She chose to race her final winter on a sprained LCL, knowing her body wouldn’t let her come back to competition after another surgery.
Before the downhill in Åre, when reporters flooded her with questions about retirement plans, she gently reminded them she still needed to undergo, and recover from, one more surgery—her ninth.
Retirement is an opportunity to heal slowly and gently. Which is nice, she says, but it’s not like she wanted this. If Vonn could race, she would. After years of unbelievable comebacks and triumphs, one of her gutsiest calls was acknowledging her body’s limits. It broke her heart to stop.
“Everything in skiing is so tied with racing,” she says. “I don’t want to go skiing now because I don’t want to bring up the past.”
When Vonn speaks, there’s still a Midwestern openness in her o’s from growing up in Burnsville, Minnesota. She’s the eldest of five kids born to Alan Kildow and Linda Krohn. Her paternal grandfather, Don, established the family tradition of ski racing at Buck Hill, where Vonn learned to race in the development program run by Erich Sailer, the Austrian “Yoda of Skiing.” At age 9, Vonn’s resolve to become the world’s greatest skier sharpened after she met her hero, Picabo Street. So she joined Ski Club Vail, traveling between home and Colorado for training camps and races. There’s family lore about how, during one snowy commute, Vonn took the wheel from her mother because she wanted to arrive faster. When Vonn was 13, the Kildows relocated fulltime to the Front Range.
Even before she made the U.S. Ski Team at 15, Vonn put herself on the map in at age 14 by winning the juniors competition at the 1999 Trofeo Topolino in Italy—the first American female to do so. At 17, she competed in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, bringing home the best result for the American women’s team: sixth in the combined event.
As her career progressed, Vonn became known for superhuman comebacks. At the 2006 Torino Olympics, she was favored to medal in several events, but crashed violently in training and was airlifted from the course. A broken back didn’t appear out of the question. Worried that the doctors wouldn’t let her race, she attempted to slip out of the hospital before two Italian nurses intercepted her in the elevator. She received a clean bill of health and competed two days later, placing 8th in downhill and 7th in super-G. Vonn was disappointed she didn’t do better. In the Vancouver Olympics, she medaled twice despite a shin injury that was excruciating even to walk on. Once, she competed the day after fracturing her left knee in order to maintain her lead against Swiss skier Lara Gut for the season’s overall World Cup title.
As Sailer, her early coach, once said, “She would rather be dead than not succeed.”
Her worst injury came during the 2013 World Championships. She was airlifted from the super-G with a torn right ACL and MCL, as well as a fractured tibial plateau. The following season, she tried to come back hard and fast, but re-injured both reconstructed ligaments. She dedicated 2014 to recovery, and commentated on the Sochi Olympics. Vonn never wanted the storyline of her career to be about her injuries so, when asked, she shrugs it off and says crashing was part of the job.
With her 63rd World Cup win in January 2015, Vonn overtook Austrian skier Annemarie Moser-Pröll’s record for most individual wins among women. She then set her focus on chasing the record for most individual wins overall. Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark holds the title with 86, a record that’s stood for 30 years; it’s one of the greatest accomplishments in any sport, skiing or otherwise. To hold this record is to hold one of the greatest athletic achievements in the world, across all disciplines. Vonn had proven she was the best woman skier in the game, but what she was chasing—what she’d sacrificed so much for—was much greater: to breathe the rarified air of women who had surpassed men to hold the all time victory records at the highest level of their sports. It’s a class of two: Serena Williams and Simone Biles.
Vonn notched eight wins that winter, and then nine the following year. In November 2016, she broke her humerus in a crash, damaging the nerves so severely that her entire arm was lifeless. She duct taped her pole to her glove and kept training. Her knees continued to deteriorate.
“My 70th win, my 80th win, those were milestones that took longer to achieve than in the past, because I was healthy in the past, and everything happened quickly,” she says. “I appreciated it more and more, because it was so much harder for me.”
2018 delivered a beatdown. Vonn spent the summer recovering from a knee surgery removing chunks of cartilage that delaminated from her bone. In September, she traveled to Chile for a training camp. On day one, she was skiing what she says was her best in a long time. On day two, she crashed. In need of surgery to remove additional cartilage and repair her meniscus, she went home to Vail, where she recovered in the same bed, in the same hospital room, as every previous injury. This time, the familiarity threw her.
“I was in bed, alone, like ‘What the hell am I still doing here? How many times am I going to sit in this bed?… I don’t want to be in this bed my whole life,’” she says. “That’s when I knew it was time.”
The decision to retire “poured out” of her, as she wrote a month later, in October 2018 when she published an essay in Sports Illustrated announcing her plan to compete for just one final season. The piece seemed like an existential crisis waiting to happen. “For as long as I can remember,” she wrote, “I have never seen a future without skiing… what am I without skiing? Who am I?”
Vonn hoped her final winter of competition would be a victory lap. She needed five wins to beat Stenmark’s record, but began and ended the season with 82 wins—20 more than Moser-Pröll. In November, while training at Copper, a heavy crash resulted in what would be her career-ending injury: the sprained left LCL. Forced to skip the year’s first downhill at Lake Louise, her favorite race, she focused on strengthening her muscles around the compromised ligament.
“We struggled the entire season,” says Alex Bunt, who trained Vonn exclusively during her last three years racing. “She was basically skiing in pain nonstop, working out in pain non-stop. The damage was so bad she couldn’t even do a bodyweight squat.”
Meanwhile, she was also enduring the torment of slowly accepting that her body wasn’t going to let her finish what she’d started.
“She fought through it. It was raw and pure,” says Todd Jones, cofounder of Teton Gravity Research. Jones was with Vonn at the time, filming for the documentary, “Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season,” produced by HBO Sports and TGR. “She’s literally cutting this thing off,” he says of her racing career. “Her coming to grips with that, that’s where the intensity of the film is.”
Vonn made it to Cortina, Italy, in January 2019, finishing ninth in the downhill. The next day, she skied out in the super-G, and nearly retired on the spot. She felt too inhibited by her knee injury to race fearlessly, and she didn’t know how to ski with fear. Concerns that she might irreparably hurt herself in a crash grew to outweigh everything else, including the Stenmark record.
“This story needs to end,” Vonn said before her decision to retire. “Because if I don’t end it, it’s going to end me. I need to be in control, in some way, of my own story.”
As Vonn grappled with her options, people around her encouraged her to keep grinding. When she was holed up in an Italian hotel room with her team, Vonn’s PT wanted her to do exercises. Vonn said no. Her sister, Karin Kildow, says she felt programmed to keep pushing her older sister toward whatever goal Vonn was focused on at the moment That was one of her most basic instincts. “I remember being in third grade and drawing a picture of Lindsey winning the Olympics,” Kildow says. “It was a very pervasive thought in our family.”
Even when Vonn finally knew she was done, she had to stand up against a lifetime of her own momentum propelling her toward the finish line. She had to let go of the all time record she was a mere five wins from owning.
“Lindsey was hitting a different level that I’d never seen before,” Kildow says. “Really emotional, really upset, angry… saying ‘I can’t walk anymore, my body is shutting down, I wish everyone would stop telling me to keep going.’ It’s unscripted, how you’re supposed to act. Should you keep pushing her?”
Vonn and her friend, the renowned Norwegian skier Aksel Lund Svindal, decided to retire together, in solidarity, after one last go: the 2019 World Championships in Sweden. On the night before the final race, Kildow remembers the mood being serious, even though friends and family had flown in for the occasion.
“I thought it would be a little more sentimental, like ‘I’m taking it in before the race,’” Kildow says. “But she and her whole team were treating it like any other race. It was not, ‘Let’s have champagne and be relaxed.’”
In the start gate, Vonn fiddled compulsively with her pole straps, itching to release her energy on the course. She skied strong, even as the knee braces holding her together bulged through her speed suit. Her trainer says she made it down on pure mental strength alone. At the finish, Vonn waved and took one crisp bow. The adrenaline seemed to move through her in waves. Outside the corral, Stenmark—the skier who still holds the only record her body wouldn’t let her have—greeted her with a bouquet. Vonn slid her goggles onto her helmet, and embraced him. It was over.
“As soon as she was done…it was such a huge relief,” Kildow says. “She did everything to her human potential.”
Unlike retired European skiers, American racers can’t coast on acclaim after retirement. Not even Lindsey Vonn. But she never wanted to make a living doing event appearances, speeches, endorsements, or commentating. She wants to pivot away from skiing.
Seated behind her small, wooden office desk in New Jersey, Vonn gestures into the air to illustrate her new personal solar system. “Skiing has been my sun. All the planets orbit around the sun. I don’t have the sun anymore,” she says. “PK’s become my sun… For the first time, I feel like someone loves me no matter if I’m winning or losing.”
There are a few projects in her orbit. She’s finishing her memoir, which will be published next year. Her first business venture is a cosmetics line for athletic people (makeup was an essential part of her raceday “game face”). Or she might lean on one of her mentors, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to see if she’s any good at acting. She will also focus on her nonprofit organization, the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, which has a mission to empower young girls. Vonn says she feels like she’s standing in a room with 20 doors, each offering a different route into the future. And she has no interest in looking back at the door she came through.
“I’ve been fighting so hard against my body to do what I love that I’m just burned out,” she says. “I need a break. I have to start enjoying skiing the way I used to, with my family, instead of always having a memory of racing. I think I need a little time—physically, mentally.”
Maybe she’ll want to ski in a year or two, she says, or maybe not until she starts a family of her own. Possibly, she’ll come back to the mountain a lot of little times, for fundraisers or promotions, before she gets on skis again. When the time is right, when she has healed, the greatest female ski racer in history will redefine skiing for herself.
