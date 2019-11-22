Powder Awards Tickets On Sale Now

POWDER Magazine will celebrate its 20th Anniversary of the Powder Awards with a special salute to the top ski movies of the past 20 years in addition to hosting its annual award show, in Aspen, CO, from Dec. 3-7.

The multi-day anniversary event kicks off with a three nights of film screenings at the Belly Up Aspen followed 20th Anniversary Powder Awards at the historic Hotel Jerome on Dec. 7. Events are open to the public and tickets are available online or at the Belly Up Aspen box office.

To buy tickets to the 20th Annual Powder Awards, go here.

To see this year’s nominees, go here.

To vote for your favorite skier with a film part in this year’s Powder Poll, go here.