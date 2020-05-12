As a Ski Town Emerges from Lockdown, What Comes Next?

It’s quiet here. Granted, on most days, it’s quieter here than in cities, but this is different. Like closing your eyes in a dark room and finding that what you would have called darkness a moment earlier was a cheap imitation. As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the world, I’ve found myself absorbed in frequent waves of an emotion that is not quite guilt, but something very much like it.

During a recent uphill session on Aspen mountain, a notion I could not reconcile eclipsed my customary sense of gratitude. A feeling that the good fortune which allowed me to be there, on that mountain, was more than one person needed right now. That, were all things cosmically equal, I could divide the abundance of humbling landscapes and clean air among the anonymous many who have the comfort of neither. In a matter of weeks, the isolation I had so far been content to treasure became something with which I must now also reckon.

The biannual lulls of the shoulder seasons are a familiar routine for those fortunate enough to call any mountain town their home. The outflow of tourists brings a much-welcomed respite from the crowded streets and frantic pace of high-season. Now the empty sidewalks and attendant downtime feel nothing like the natural ebb of a seasonal economy.

Suddenly, we are an entire city of Kevin McCallisters, wishing in our beds at night that everyone would just disappear, then running through the house in terror when we wake to find our wish has been granted. It’s less that I miss the crowds per se as much as their predictable reappearance is a benchmark of normality; another metric for “business as usual” that vanished while we slept.

Like most places during the early stages of the pandemic, disbelief reigned here as a common sentiment. In the last two decades the world watched as many deadly viruses broke out around the globe. SARS, Ebola, H1N1. Each one catastrophic to some, but nothing more than a vague abstraction to the fortunate majority on the other side of the world.

The truth is, living in a place like this magnifies the comfort of separation. Life here is largely free of the crime, gridlock, and overcrowding that urban dwellers must contend with. How often have we joked about the zombie apocalypse? How we would shut off the single road into town, hunker down and wait it out. It’s comfortable at the top of the mountain until reality arrives, uninvited, and takes its place at the table.

But the virus struck Aspen early. As it turns out, our best defense worked against us. Successfully marketing your town as a place unlike any other only pays off if it attracts throngs of people from, well, any other place. A party of out-of-towners spent two weeks vacationing here before health authorities discovered a number of them had been infected before arriving.

No doubt, the virus would have made its way here one way or another, but the concentration of infections set off a rapid series of cases in the local population. Admissions to the local hospital spiked and the now-familiar series of shutdowns and social restrictions followed.

The national guard even established a presence for two weeks in early April when our county was declared to be ground zero for the state of Colorado. The lifts stopped running, the snow-cats sat still through the night, and in a matter of days the artifice of refuge came crumbling down around us.

But now, a month into the lockdown, the suffering we shared with much of the country has dwindled. Hotels remain shuttered, hospitalizations decline steadily, and there is a cautious optimism that the worst of it is behind us. We have many people to thank for this tenuous victory.

The bravery and adherence to science shown by our police department, local government, and healthcare workers has been an immeasurable boon. However, the truth is that the successes of Aspen and other ski towns have been possible thanks to organic factors for which no individual can reasonably take credit.

Our small population, isolated location, and inherent sense of community are all life-saving components that large cities cannot simply conjure up in the face of a public health emergency. Even as many residents of major metropolitan areas exercise unprecedented solidarity and goodwill, the millions of people who call cities home remain uniquely vulnerable in ways a town like Aspen can hardly fathom.

Although the nature of this battle robbed us of the ability to physically rush to the aid of places most in need, residents of mountain towns like Aspen have been granted a unique moment of grace. Instead of lamenting on our relative helplessness, we must ask ourselves: how can we use these advantages to emerge more capable, more engaged, and more prepared to help when the time is right?

To make peace with our isolation is to make peace with our limitations. Many of us abandoned the frantic pace of large cities in search of more tranquil locales. It is time to see what is possible with more quiet than anyone ever asked for.