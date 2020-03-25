Don’t Go Skiing Right Now, Or At Least Keep it Off Social Media

In the last two weeks, it’s become increasingly apparent to me that a large portion of our population doesn’t understand or doesn’t care that our planet is being swept with what is likely to be the largest global health crisis in our lifetime.

Healthcare workers are begging people to stay home and avoid unnecessary risk that may put more strain on an already over-saturated system. Yet my Instagram feed is flooded with skiers ticking off dream lines and hitting massive jumps all in the name of social distancing.

Even big brands are encouraging skiers to get into the mountains and post photos of their adventures.

It’s understandable that skiers are flocking to the mountains in search of peace and sanity right now. But we’ve already failed to do even that correctly.

Before our current reality set in, in some ways, I was pumped to have two more months of quality skiing in the quiet backcountry. As a Salt Lake City-based ski photographer whose employment and mental health are contingent on time spent in the mountains—I figured resorts closing would just make things easier.

Two weeks ago, when our local panic levels were low and our ignorance high, I put my camera in my bag and joined three healthy friends in the Wasatch. At least I could load up on some marketable material for next season, I thought.

We spent the day skiing beautiful north-facing powder and I shared footage on my feed showing how much fun we were having backcountry skiing. It felt nice it to find some stability in the face of this global storm.

However, when I returned home that afternoon, the joy dissipated and a deep sense of guilt slowly seeped in as the severity of our situation became increasingly apparent. I went out again later that week, this time deciding to leave the camera at home and turn off my phone.

But the guilt slunk back in and coiled itself tightly in the pit of my stomach even before I could park the car. The parking lots at Alta and our trailheads were overrun with skiers. People were building jumps, tailgaters congregated, and safety gear had clearly been omitted from people’s kits.

A small collection of people seemed to be following the guidelines for skiing responsibly during a pandemic, but it largely felt like I had just shown up to Spring Break: Little Cottonwood Canyon.

I haven’t gone skiing since.

There are skiers who will argue, “But I’m doing it right! I’m following the rules,” and I hope you are. Maintaining mental stability right now is vital and there is no single way to achieve that. But with that in mind, let’s add not posting to social media to the rules for skiing during a pandemic.

If you went out and had an awesome day in Wolverine Cirque, choosing to ski the more basic lines, and practicing proper social distancing, keep that experience for yourself. Live in that moment, enjoy the tranquility you found because that’s what you needed.

Your Instagram will be fine and no one but you needs to see what a great time you had in the mountains. Because whether you intend to or not, every time you post you’re influencing others—many who have little to no experience skiing outside the confines of a fully staffed resort—to follow your lead and go into the backcountry.

You’re telling people who have little experience managing risk, to get off their couch, go outside, make an extra stop at the gas station or the grocery store, and get after it. We don’t need this right now. Our health care workers don’t need this right now.

So share your pushups or pictures of your dog sleeping on the couch, stay home, and dig through the archives of seasons past. And if you feel you have to go skiing, keep it to yourself.