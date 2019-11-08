This story originally appeared in the October 2019 (48.1) issue of POWDER.

Born in Wanaka, New Zealand, Jossi Wells, 29, grew up in the Cardrona patrol room, where his father was head of ski patrol. It was there that Bruce Wells taught his sons, Jossi and his three younger brothers, how to ski, coaching them into freeskiing phenoms that have dominated the competition scene. At 16 years old, Jossi was the youngest person to ever compete in the X-Games, going on to win five medals, including slopestyle gold in 2016.

He represented New Zealand at the Sochi Winter Olympics and, alongside all of his brothers, was slated to be on the Olympic team at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. But when a string of injuries left Jossi unable to compete alongside them, he began to spend time touring, hiking, and deepening his appreciation for the mountains.

Six months post-surgery, Jossi says he hopes to take his competition style into the natural environment, turning big mountains into his park. The final goal of his recovery, however? Beijing, 2022.

Photo Credit: Josh Bishop

Injuries are a great time to gain perspective. The competition scene is so fast paced—I spend my days traveling, living out of a bag—I have no time to reflect. The whole recovery process gives you time to figure out what you like about your skiing and what you want to improve.

I would compete with Tanner Hall, who’s the most stylish skier of all time. I’d ski behind TJ Schiller all day and try to mirror everything he did. He got pretty annoyed after a while. I looked up to Simon Dumont’s approach to competition. After skiing and competing with these guys, my heroes became my friends.

I got into photography over a decade ago. Spending so much time on the mountain, I started taking a real interest in the light. Shooting film allows me to feel more present— it’s much more physical. It’s freeing to not get caught up in the minutiae of digital photography.

My three brothers are my best friends in the world. Family is the most important thing in life. Traveling the world with them and my dad as our coach is so special. My brothers are my biggest influences, my biggest critics, my biggest fans. If one of us does well, we all do well— we’re a unit.

My faith is a driver. I’m a Christian, was raised a Christian, but faith for me has always been a journey. During my recovery, my faith has been fuel for personal and spiritual growth.

Now that I’m older I want to perform my very best. It’s not about beating other people. I’m there to express my skiing at its top form, I’m not as caught up in who’s performing better or worse than me anymore.

I don’t think I’ve scratched the surface of my potential. I want to go back to the Olympics. It would be the cherry atop my career.

My advice to skiers? If it feels good, it’s going to look good. I care about how a trick is done, not what it is. Skiing is my art and my form of expression. Flying down the mountain painting the canvas how you want to paint it—I want my skiing to look beautiful.

