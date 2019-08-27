Think it’s too early to start planning your winter? The Old Farmer’s Almanac doesn’t. Published continuously since 1792, the Almanac is a mainstay in the lives of powder hounds everywhere.

This year’s forecast should excite any Rocky Mountains skier, where the Almanac calls for plentiful deep powder, coming in no less than a whopping seven large storm cycles. For the Cascadians among us, it should come as no surprise that the Almanac predicts copious, wet snowfall in the Pacific Northwest.

The Northeast is shaping up to be “wet and wild.” Solid forecasting or Voodoo Powdernomics, there’s no forecaster that’s been around longer. Folks, place your bets.