To ski has always required privilege. I hold many privileges that allow me to cultivate an identity as a lifelong skier. White privilege, however, isn’t one of them and many of my experiences as a skier have harshly reminded me of that fact. As a multiracial Japanese American, I experience racism and still, my experience is incomparable to those of Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color (BIPOC).

In all my life of skiing, I have never had a mentor or instructor of the same racial identity as me. Growing up skiing in Park City, Utah, teammates and coaches called me “twinkie” (yellow on the outside, white on the inside). The racist idea that skiing makes me white on the inside comes from the racist assumption that skiing is a white activity.

The yellow part comes from “yellow peril,” a widespread belief that east-Asians pose an existential threat to the western world, which has led to racist anti-Asian policies like the Chinese Exclusion Act, Geary Act, and the Supreme Court’s denial of naturalized citizenship to Japanese people.

Even in Park City, the China Bridge parking structure is named after a bridge built there in the late 1800s for white people to pass over the Chinese neighborhood from which stones and slurs were hurled. One coach called me “slant-eyed devil,” and at once the experiences of Asians in Utah in the 19th Century did not feel disparate from my own experiences in the present.

The most recent available data from the National Ski Area Association reports 88 percent of skiers are white. Yet, when I speak up about the lack of racial diversity among skiers, white people tell me to leave race out of it.

To ask me to set aside race is really to ask me to pretend I am white. I cannot leave race out of it because my humanity and nationality are always in question by white folks asking, ‘What are you?” or, “Where are you really from?”

Because well-intentioned skiers are so attached to the identity of being “not racist,” they often say things like, ‘I didn’t mean it like that,’ or ‘So-and-so is a really good person,’ or ‘I didn’t think there was anything racist about that.’ None of this acknowledges the truth or impact on BIPOC experiences, regardless of the speaker’s intent. If you’re reading this thinking, “I’m one of the good ones,” then I am talking to you as much as the vitriolic racists.

In 2019, I participated in skijoring down Harrison Avenue in Leadville, Colorado, where I live now. Registration and awards were held in a fraternity lodge that, until 1973, disallowed non-white membership. Many folks wore red hats that read “Make Skijoring Great Again.”

Do they miss the first years of Leadville skijoring when my ancestors were virtually banned from immigration? Or the early 1960s when my parents’ marriage would have been outlawed, and my existence legally considered illegitimate? Or the days into the late ‘70s when there still stood an executive order that was used to send people of my heritage to internment camps in the United States? I’ve always let my skiing do the talking, much to the chagrin of some braggadocios white boys, but I recognize a history in which I would have been silenced, and they would not.

Any difficulty in processing skiing’s whiteness is a result of a racially homogenous space so insular that its existence as such has gone largely unchallenged. Skiing has long served as an escape for white people from multicultural politics and accusations of privilege, and that is precisely why we can’t leave race out of it.

As a teen, a friend had a pair of Atomic Thug skis featuring a grimacing, dark-skinned, dreadlocked man on the topsheet. This stereotypical image of a Black man matched the other references to Blackness I saw in skiing, from white freeskiers cosplaying as “thugs” in videos using hip-hop soundtracks to violent hand gestures (described as “hood”) towards the camera to saying the N-word.

I witnessed these displays of white privilege and anti-Black appropriation without hearing a single voice of dissent. Even now, it is not rare to find white skiers who say the N-word or use other racial slurs. They feel they have been permitted by those around them who don’t push back against their racist behaviors. Spaces like this neither affirm the identities of BIPOC nor do they foster a sense of belonging for BIPOC.

Even end-of-season celebrations characterized by obscene patriotism for a country that still does not provide equal rights to BIPOC and throwback outfits that romanticize eras when the nation was violently hostile to BIPOC can feel uninviting.

Many such gatherings celebrate the patronization of “gapers” or “Jerrys” (monikers for folks who are new or naïve to the sport and therefore engage with skiing differently). This elitism sets a precedent for what is normal and alienates skiers without the same privilege, and therefore disproportionately excludes BIPOC who already face barriers to be on the mountain that have been there from the beginning.

Skiing’s popularity in the US rose during an era of racial segregation when BIPOC generally did not enjoy the post-WWII wealth and discovery of skiing that white Americans did.

As Civil Rights leaders of the time fought for equal social footing for BIPOC, skiing’s association with whiteness, luxury, and exclusivity grew, and access to skiing for non-whites shrank. More recent decisions by ski resorts perpetuate this by valuing guests able to afford multi-day stays and lift tickets or season passes, and promote real estate that facilitates and values white flight and gentrification. This disproportionately forces international and BIPOC workers to live far from town and their jobs.

Skiers, and those invested in skiing, need to recognize the lie that all are welcome to go skiing when the reality is that the arena of skiing was not created with BIPOC in mind.

Historically, skiing has tolerated and even reveled in the overt and covert racism and white supremacy that persists through its participants, culture, and institutions. That cannot be the case moving forward. Creating a new, intentionally inclusive tradition of skiing requires collective effort in examining current culture, funding opportunities for BIPOC to be included in skiing, and shifting the power structures of ski institutions by hiring people of color.

Increasing the number of BIPOC on the mountain without altering the social environment of the mountain will only increase the number of BIPOC subjected to racial trauma. BIPOC identities must be affirmed in skiing culture and must be represented at all levels of the ski industry, from athlete teams and mentorship roles to management and positions of power in industry decision-making.

That power will not be conceded until the experiences and perspectives of BIPOC are valued as much as those of white consumers, and not until that value is expressed in practice. Equity will not be practiced until the voices of BIPOC and white co-conspirators demand it, because white supremacy will not willingly concede itself.

I often hear skiers say things like, “They just don’t want to ski.” This is a racist idea that you must know is false as someone who has delighted in the nondiscriminatory joy of sliding on snow down a mountain. However, the question that must follow this notion is, if so, “Why not?” The answer must be predicated not on some fault of BIPOC, but of ourselves and our complicity.

Garrett Schlag is a science teacher and wilderness expedition leader living on ancestral Ute territory (Leadville, Colorado) with roots in competitive moguls skiing.