No Skiing for Breckenridge, Heavenly, or Whistler Blackcomb This Season

Vail Resorts announced May 21 that while they had previously considered opening Whistler Blackcomb, Breckenridge, and Heavenly for skiing again this season, they have made the decision not to.

In a letter sent to all Vail Resorts employees, CEO Rob Katz indicated summer operations at all Vail resorts are planned for late June or early July and be opening lodging and retail stores by that time as well. This includes both North American resorts that have summer operations and Australian resorts that are about to kick off the winter season.

“We know there would be tremendous enthusiasm to get back on snow one last time in North America,” wrote Katz. “But we also know that enthusiasm would carry its own impacts, on us and on others—something we think will be more manageable for everybody in July, at which point we want those resorts fully focused on their new approach to summer operations.”