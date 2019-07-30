What TGR Learned Making Lindsey Vonn’s New HBO Doc

For over two decades, Teton Gravity Research has provided the ski world with its annual dose of adrenaline-laced shred cinema, helping us all dream about perfect powder days, idyllic Alaskan spines, and how to look deep and pensive while doing almost anything.

But in addition to ski flick staples, the Jackson-based crew has been moving into documentary filmmaking with increasing voracity. TGR announced this month a joint project with HBO Sports following the final ski season of legendary alpine racer Lindsey Vonn, bringing the team’s action sports pedigree, and our sport, to the mainstream like never before. The feature-length documentary, Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season will debut on Tuesday, November 26 on HBO.

TGR co-founder Todd Jones spoke with us about the exclusive project and how Vonn’s quest to break Ingemar Stenmark’s decades-long World Cup wins record turned into something different entirely.

How is this project different than other ski movies TGR has made?

We do a lot of core films, but a lot of our shift lately has been into deeper documentary filmmaking. We’re still deeply committed to the core, fun action sports films, but when Lindsey came around, we didn’t even consider that to be a ski film. We considered that an elite athlete that was going after a three-decade old record.

We bring things from the action sports side of things, since that type of filmmaking has become so elite with cinematography. When you take the craft that we have honed over years and combine that with documentary storytelling you have this new school doc—high art value visually and top notch storytelling.

How did this collaboration with HBO Sports come about?

Probably five or six years ago, Rick Burnstein the Senior VP of HBO Sports reached out to us and said he wanted to get to know us [at TGR]. We spent the next four or five years checking in with him and pitching some different ideas.

Then Peter Nelson, [Executive Vice President, HBO Sports], bumped into Lindsey and Mark Urban her agent. At the time, he became aware that she was chasing Stenmark’s three-decade-old record of wins and that she had 82. She needed five to get there and that that was not a difficult task for a healthy Lindsey Vonn to do.

He had also just been to our “Andy Irons: Kissed by God” premiere in New York City and I think he was impressed by the work.

From there, we went out to New York and had a meeting and it was game on. It was really cool, it wasn’t about bidding on it against people, it was a number of different events that came together and it was just ‘yes, we want to make the film and this is the team we want to do it.’

How did it all come together?

During that time, Lindsey announced that this was her final season, but she felt that she could still break the record. That kind of elevated the stakes.

So, I don’t know the exact schedule, but we were going to film her training and preparing in November in Copper and then we were going on this pretty rock star World Cup tour, just on the road following it. But, she had her big crash in training in Copper before Lake Louise, so she had to take a month off for rehab. She just fought and fought to come back and then St. Anton was cancelled, and she got back on snow and went to Cortina and her body was still fucked up. She may have reinjured herself there and she had results she wasn’t happy with.

She went into a hotel for three or four days, locked herself in her room. No one had any idea what was going on and we were just kind of waiting. The idea of her breaking the record seemed to be dwindling. Then she called us into her room and did an interview and she said she was done, this was it. She was going to go to the World Championships. Downhill and Super G were going to be her final races. That was a wild moment.

So, with her decision not to go for the record, how did that reshape the film?

What would have been a real-time film with a little bit of backstory, we reframed it and made a biography spread out over this final season: The hope of the beginning, the struggles, the continued hope, the realization, and then the finality of the World Champs being her last race.

She was written off for done and dead and blew out and had a horrific crash in her last Super G there and then pulled the heroic Lindsey Vonn performance capturing the bronze in her final race. I don’t want to speak for her, but I think that was one of the biggest wins of her life.

It could have just been this victory tour thing, which would have been great, but instead it became this really emotional ride that is much more interesting as a film and tells a lot more about Lindsey Vonn and who she is.

What else was unique about working with Lindsey?

You really had to be respectful of the fact that she’s one of the most elite athletes in the world and that she is training to break a three-decade-old record. We needed intimacy with her, but didn’t want to do anything that would impact her mentally or get in the way of her achieving her goals. On top of that she was going through this incredibly personal time of realization that her body was done and her career was over. That upped the intensity level of the entire thing.

Why has Lindsey resonated with a mainstream audience, even though most people outside our world don’t know much about ski racing?

The global appeal of Lindsey is that she is an Olympic hero, and that does hit the mainstream. Bode [Miller], Mikaela [Shiffrin], Lindsey, Michael Phelps—any Olympian that wins gold does hit that high level. They’re making the cover of Sports Illustrated.

She has played the media game to be there and be present. She’s a female, she’s beautiful and dominant, and has spent a lot of time representing the sport of skiing and women in skiing. She has become someone that is very iconic and stands for a lot of things that people can relate to.

What impressed you most about her?

Just how hard she has worked to become Lindsey Vonn and be that successful. The work and sacrifice that went into that I could have never imagined and have never seen before.

So is this a ski film—or who is for?

We just set out to make a really powerful film and true story about an amazing athlete who has worked her tail off her entire life to get where she is. I think it goes far beyond our sport. Lindsey is made for everyone. We are making this film for the entire world and we believe that our core audience will come along and appreciate it.