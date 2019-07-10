What Can’t He Do? Candide Skis The Waves

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of Candide’s wave Skiing

Every year I promise myself I’m going to stop being a total Candide fanboy and then every year (or every damn day, really) Mr. Thovex reminds me that some things ain’t never going to change.

I don’t even remember the last time Candide was got skiing on snow, but heck, I don’t even care. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Candide sessioning super secret waves in the hills of Spanish Basque Country. In a word: Mesmerizing.

Lindsey Vonn shared her number with public, what could go wrong?!

I’m all for questionable PR moves, but Lindsey this seems a little risky, even by my (increasingly low) standards. The former queen of alpine skiing Tweeted out her phone number this week, telling her fans to shoot her a quick text (or 100).

She then followed up with a video, assuring all of us that she was not hacked and that she did, indeed, request textual contact with all of her fans. Let’s see how this one goes.

So, the AFP shut down?

The Association of Freeskiing Professionals, more fondly known as the AFP, has been the gold (or is it platinum?) standard of freeski rankings since its inception in 2009, helping organize a once-lawless entity into a major international sport worthy of governing bodies and Olympic medals.

This year however, the AFP shuttered its doors, another victim of the rapidly changing sport it put on the map. The Euro contingent at Downdays got the full story from former AFP Director Eric Zerrenner. An enlightening interview into an organization we took for granted for far too long. RIP, AFP.

Plake on a monoski for the 4th

Is there anything more Fren…err…American than the Mohawked One on a mono? Don’t answer that question, just enjoy.

Former 4FRNT frontman leading ‘green’ ski revolution

Lots of us in the ski world have altered our lifestyles to be more ecologically conscious, but 4FRNT founder and former CEO Matt Sterbenz has taken his quest a step further, looking to turn skis themselves into something more ecologically sustainable.

Together with a biotech company based out of California, Sterbenz is taking the toxic combination of polymers, plastics and metals we click into every winter and replacing big chunks of them with algae. Yep, the green stuff that mucks up your pond could very well change the future of schussing.

The new brand, WNDR Alpine is currently selling its first ski, the Intention 110, online and is working on different ways to eliminate other fossil fuel-derived polyurethane products in ski construction as well. Green means go.