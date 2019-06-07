In a bold move last week that led thousands to craft Instagram captions reading, “Go home Mother Nature, you’re drunk,” the boss-lady in the sky bestowed the powder-plastered skiers of Colorado with inches of fresh snow, while simultaneously wafting wildfire smoke from northern Alberta across portions of Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, and Washington.

“How’s that Pit Viper tanline? Did you remember to put on sunscreen?” she cooed to Colorado, where reports of flat-butt—a syndrome developed from unusual or excessive time spent seated on a chairlift—began to skyrocket, tragically, in late May at numerous resorts where skiers can still hitch a ride uphill.

“Wishing you could fast-forward summer? Order up!” she cackled to the northwest, where residents double-checked their calendars to make sure they hadn’t blacked out on Margarita Monday and woken up in August. To the few, the proud, the diehards bushwhacking in ski boots, she whispered, “Breathe easy… on opposite day! How’s about them views now?”

Smoke is clearing from U.S. airspace, but the 700,000-acre Chuckegg Creek fire, Alberta’s largest blaze, which prompted the evacuation of 11,000 residents, is still considered out of control. Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta, has noted that early-season wildland fire is “fairly typical” and that the number of active fires in the province is “at or above” the five-year average.

This week, hotshot crews from Montana and Oregon traveled north to support Canadian efforts to control more than two dozen large wildfires.

In high elevations across Western states, where—as you’ve noticed—late snowfall is slowing snowpack melting rates, fire activity is forecasted to be well below average, for now. As June wears on, the likelihood of significant wildland fire in northern California, portions of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana jumps to “above normal.” If you’re a ski bum looking for off-season work, you could do a lot worse than a fire gig.

While 2015 still holds the title for acreage burned, fiery summers keep coming fast and furious. Last year, the Northwest, Great Basin, and Rocky Mountain areas all experienced above average fire seasons. And, of course, 2018 was California’s worst fire season on record, with 1.8 million acres burned, more than 17,000 residences destroyed, and more than 100 fatalities.

As human development infiltrates the “wildland-urban interface,” which describes many of our mountain towns, more communities are at greater risk. By 2025, appropriations for firefighting resources may consume 67 percent of the forest service budget.

Smokey the Bear, the lovable face of wildfire prevention awareness, celebrates his 75th birthday this August. By then, western mountain towns—like Whitefish, Montana, where I live—will be socked in with smoke or fighting off their own flames, due in part to the extreme fire suppression practices that Smoky’s legacy represents.

We’ve spent decades stamping out fires before they had a chance to burn in landscapes where their presence is ecologically necessary, resulting in historically high fuel loads. Add in the record high temperatures and record low moisture trends that increasingly characterize our changing climate, and, as the experts say, that’s all you need for a mega-wildfire party. Maybe it’s finally time to pull the trigger on those South America plane tickets.