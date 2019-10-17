VIDEO: Josh Daiek stomps largest road gap

In a clever social media push (the quest for 50,000!), Josh Daiek got us all on the edge of our seats and brought the house down with an absolutely massive road gap in Donner Pass.

Measuring a good 150 feet in distance with a drop of 100 feet, the jump lined up perfectly with a fat Tahoe winter for one of the most insane single shots you’ll see this year. Good golly, Miss Molly.

All aboard the après train

When it comes to drinking and skiing, the Euros have it pretty much down to a science. Not convinced? Well, take a look at the newest addition to Switzerland’s post-ski partying: The Après Ski Train.

A converted panorama carriage connects between Andermatt and Disentis every weekend, serving up drinks while a DJ spins onboard. Sure as hell beats the public bus. Photo Credit: Screenshot

VIDEO: Is skiing off Lhotse the ultimate?

Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison made history in 2018 when they recorded the first ski descent of Lhotse, the fourth-highest mountain in the world. Now, that journey (in addition to living in the pages of POWDER) has been published on video. If you have some extra time, this is one heck of a journey and achievement.

So, this guy is ready for ski season

Not all hills are created equal. Not all heroes wear capes.

VIDEO: Dylan Siggers floats on alright

Dylan Siggers has a way of making us all feel like we should have grown up in interior B.C. His newest short, Griz Daze is no exception. Holy pillow playground, the jealousy is very, very real.